Tim English celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Collingwood in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs veteran Tom Liberatore is set to be available for the first time since round six, but Adam Treloar looks set to miss Sunday's game against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium after spending time away from the club this week due to illness.

Liberatore has missed the past eight games after suffering a concussion against Geelong in mid-April before undergoing knee surgery while he was sidelined.

But after progressing through the protocols and then fully recovering from the arthroscope, the inside midfielder is in line to return against the Saints.

"He'll train today, and we think he'll get through and be up for selection. We'll put out a team tonight and he's a chance to be in it," Beveridge said.

"I think Tom's done the training. He is brave with bodies around him, it's not going to be a concern for him (coming straight back in). He should be OK.

"As we've done in the past with players on a weekly basis, he doesn't necessarily have to play the game time that he has in the past. So we can manage that."

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Treloar was on light duties for most of Thursday's training session at Mission Whitten Oval after battling the flu earlier in the week.

The 2024 All-Australian is in doubt for Sunday’s game after playing the past four games in the senior team for a total of five to start 2026, but has struggled to impact games like he did before the injury issues across the past 18 months.

"He's been a bit crook this week. He missed the first couple of days. He's been a bit ill but he's here today. He'll train," Beveridge said.

"He wants to see out the year. So we'll work through that and continue to help him find his best."

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Beveridge dismissed a report by Hawthorn great Jordan Lewis on Fox Footy that All-Australian ruckman Tim English could seek a trade away from the Whitten Oval.

"Old scoop Lewis," Beveridge quipped when asked on Thursday morning.

"It's like he's gone up and he's come back with half a scoop of vanilla. Like if he's going to speculate and make statements, he's got to give you the full scoop.

"But no, I mean Tim's contracted until the end of '29. A player of his ability and impact, he's secure here.

"So it came out of left field for us. Didn't know where it came from other than 'Lewy', so I don't know who he's talking to. We're not sure there's any accuracy in any of that."

Tim English kicks a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Hawthorn in round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Beveridge also said he was surprised by a report that there was friction between him and English, who turned down free agency offers to sign a five-year extension in 2024.

"Again (that report was a) big surprise," he said.

"Some of the things we're talking about this morning, where we need to improve. I'm having those conversations with all our players and they seem to be processing it pretty well, they're determined to improve, and Tim's no different."

The Dogs sit in eighth spot at 8-6 and are looking to extend their recent run of dominance over St Kilda – they've won five of the past six encounters – on Sunday and bounce back after last Thursday night's disappointing performance against Adelaide.