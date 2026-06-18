Gold Coast parted ways with a host of players last off-season to make way for their incoming academy products

Nick Holman poses ahead of his 150th game during Gold Coast's training session at Austworld Centre Oval on June 17, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

MILESTONE man Nick Holman says trading away role players last off-season might have left a "bigger hole than expected" for Gold Coast.

With an impending class of highly talented Academy graduates on the way at draft time, the Suns parted ways with Brayden Fiorini, Sam Flanders, Ben Ainsworth, Connor Budarick and Malcolm Rosas jnr in its chase for points.

All bar Rosas jnr were part of the club's inaugural finals campaign and had been at Carrara for six years plus.

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Speaking ahead of his 150th career match on Friday night, Holman said although he's confident the Suns have the talent that can develop into those roles, it's been a bigger adjustment than perhaps they thought.

"Jai (Murray), Beau (Addinsall), Zeke (Uwland), these guys are already made AFL players that just need experience," he said.

"In terms of the guys that went out, probably a big hole to fill, bigger than we thought.

"Brayden Fiorini, Benny Ainsworth, Connor Budarick, Sammy Flanders, guys like that who come in and play a role, was probably a bigger hole than expected.

"We've got guys, I think with a bit more experience, can fill those voids."

Beau Addinsall and Nick Holman pose during Gold Coast's training session at Austworld Centre Oval on June 17, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Holman has made a career out of doing the dirty work. He was delisted by Carlton after nine games in two seasons (2014-15) before being thrown a lifeline by the Suns following two years in the SANFL with Central Districts.

A heart and soul player through Gold Coast's rebuilding years, the 31-year-old said battling for AFL games this year had been a challenge.

"Generally, when I've been healthy, I've played. We've obviously got a lot of good young guys, so having to go through the twos and work on my craft has been challenging at times," he said.

"I've got to a point where I think I'm old enough and wise enough to pass on some knowledge to the younger guys and I try to do that as best as I can."

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Stranded on 147 games at the end of 2025, Holman said getting to 150 was special.

"Last year I was sub a few times and was subbed off a few times, so the writing was on the wall a little bit.

"I'm not naïve. I understand where I'm at and I understand how old I am and I'm not that fast and not that athletically gifted, but I have a go.

"I knew this year when they needed me, I'd come in and have a go and that's what I'm going to do this weekend.

Nick Holman and Ben Long celebrate a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Richmond in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"There's been plenty of time to reflect, but having said, that I'm feeling good and fresh and ready to go.

"My body's feeling as good as it has in a few years. Hopefully I can carve out another few games yet."