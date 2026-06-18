Murphy Reid in action during the round 15 match between Fremantle and Geelong at Optus Stadium, on June 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE coach Justin Longmuir says the professionalism that teenage star Murphy Reid displayed in his first off-season was crucial to fending off any chance of second-year blues after another brilliant performance against Geelong on Thursday night.

Reid is making a charge for All-Australian selection after winning last year's Telstra AFL Rising Star Award, with the classy midfielder playing a key role in the Dockers' 13th straight win with 27 disposals, seven inside 50s and eight score involvements.

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He kicked a terrific running goal from 45m in the first quarter at Optus Stadium and set up several scoring chances throughout the night with his poise and skill, continuing a 13-game individual run with at least 20 disposals.

Longmuir said the genesis for Reid's outstanding second season was a commitment to his craft over the summer, with his hard work ensuring he didn't fall into the same trap that some young players can.

"For me, a real basic view of second-year blues is the fact that you don't handle your first off-season well. That's second-year blues, because you come back and you're behind the eight ball, but it wasn't the case with him," Longmuir said.

"It felt like we set him up well in the off-season. He came back fitter, stronger, hungrier, and launched into pre-season, and then that sets up your second season, because realistically you should improve in your second year, shouldn't you?

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"So I think he handled his first off-season really well. He's hungry. We've clearly added layers and levers he can pull in his role. He's not just a half-forward anymore. He plays on ball.

"His workrate's second to none. He loves chasing the pill around and he finds it and uses it well. So yeah, he's been super."

Reid's evolution into a star midfielder has given the Dockers enviable depth that proved the difference against Geelong, with vice-captain Andrew Brayshaw a standout with a game-high 35 disposals.

Brayshaw turned the game in the critical third term with 16 disposals and several courageous acts, putting his body on the line repeatedly and laying some big tackles as the Dockers ramped up their pressure game during a seven-goal quarter.

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"I would imagine as a mid sometimes, you just can't get away from the ball, and at the start of that third quarter it just kept on finding him," Longmuir said.

"It was good reward for effort, because he's done such a good job for us defensively and I thought some of his defensive moments all game were outstanding, and he got rewarded by getting the ball.

"I don't think he necessarily prides his game on that, but it's good to get some reward for effort, and I thought he got that tonight."

Alex Pearce and Andrew Brayshaw embrace after the round 15 match between Fremantle and Geelong at Optus Stadium, on June 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Longmuir lauded his team's maturity to turn around a wayward kicking performance, with the Dockers sticking to their guns and refusing to panic after kicking a run of nine straight behinds in the first half.

The Dockers' resilience was on show in the third quarter when they kicked 7.0 to open a 20-point lead that they were able to defend in a tight final term, with their forwards converting critical chances after their earlier misses.

Longmuir said the performance was another example of the Dockers' growth this season, with their 13-game winning run coming after years of work on mental resilience.

"It's a maturing group. They're able to not get caught up in outcomes or disappointment around outcomes," Longmuir said.

"Sometimes you get caught up in the 'geez, we're not kicking straight', and that frustration turns into us trying to chase a game. But I thought that the players thought the method was OK. They knew it would turn … and eventually it did."

Longmuir said midfielder Hayden Young had avoided injury after a scare in the third quarter, coming from the ground after a "contact injury with the ground" but returning after some medical checks.

"There was a little bit of worry that it might have been just like a bit of a twisting mechanism with his knee, but his knee checks out well. There's no swelling at the moment, so it looks like we've dodged a bullet there," Longmuir said.

Geelong coach Chris Scott took a glass half full approach to the loss, with the Cats pushing the ladder leaders deep into the game after kicking three goals to one in the final term.

The premiership coach said the Cats had their confidence intact as they head to the bye with a 9-6 record.

"I don’t think we come away from the game devastated at where we're at. We had the chance to win the game. We thought we gave ourselves enough chances to really put them under pressure, and just couldn't get it done in the end," Scott said.

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"But if you take a step back, which we'll get a chance to do with the bye coming up, I suspect our takeaway will be we feel like we're in a spot where we can have a crack at it.

"Besides not getting the four points … we come away at least with our confidence in our game intact."

Geelong chose not to tag Fremantle's star-studded midfielders, but Scott said the Cats were "not that good that at this stage of the season" to hold back some of their tactical levers.

The coach said star forward Jeremy Cameron would welcome the bye after struggling with a "grumbly hip", with the arm injury sustained in last year's Grand Final not holding him back.

"I did speak to him post-game, and he didn't mention it (his arm)," Scott said.

"We have a very conservative approach with these things. If that was really restricting him, or there was any potential for further damage, we wouldn't be playing him."