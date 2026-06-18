FREMANTLE has extended its winning streak to 13 matches with a nine-point win over Geelong at Optus Stadium.
The Dockers were wayward in front of goal early, kicking a wasteful 6.11 to half-time as the visitors led by nine points.
DOCKERS v CATS Full match coverage and stats
But a surging second half that saw Justin Longmuir's men kick eight goals to five got them over the line, 14.15 (99) to 14.6 (90).
Luke Jackson was superb with three goals and 28 disposals, with Jye Amiss also booting three majors after struggling to score early in the match.
Tanner Bruhn (26 disposals) stood up in the absence of Bailey Smith, with Max Holmes gathering 27 touches.
More to come
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FREMANTLE 3.4 6.11 13.11 14.15 (99)
GEELONG 5.2 9.2 11.4 14.6 (90)
GOALS
Fremantle: Jackson 3, Amiss 3, Voss 2, Treacy 2, Reid, Erasmus, Serong, Dudley
Geelong: Martin 3, Wiltshire 2, Cameron 2, Neale 2, O.Henry 2, Stevens, Mullin, J.Henry