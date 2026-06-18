Fremantle is on a 13-match winning run after downing Geelong at home

Luke Jackson celebrates a goal during the round 15 match between Fremantle and Geelong at Optus Stadium, on June 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has extended its winning streak to 13 matches with a nine-point win over Geelong at Optus Stadium.

The Dockers were wayward in front of goal early, kicking a wasteful 6.11 to half-time as the visitors led by nine points.

DOCKERS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

But a surging second half that saw Justin Longmuir's men kick eight goals to five got them over the line, 14.15 (99) to 14.6 (90).

Luke Jackson was superb with three goals and 28 disposals, with Jye Amiss also booting three majors after struggling to score early in the match.

Tanner Bruhn (26 disposals) stood up in the absence of Bailey Smith, with Max Holmes gathering 27 touches.

More to come

FREMANTLE 3.4 6.11 13.11 14.15 (99)

GEELONG 5.2 9.2 11.4 14.6 (90)

GOALS

Fremantle: Jackson 3, Amiss 3, Voss 2, Treacy 2, Reid, Erasmus, Serong, Dudley

Geelong: Martin 3, Wiltshire 2, Cameron 2, Neale 2, O.Henry 2, Stevens, Mullin, J.Henry