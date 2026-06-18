Follow all the action from Thursday night's clash between Fremantle and Geelong

Murphy Reid is tackled by Tom Atkins during the match between Geelong and Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

ROUND 15 begins with pacesetters Fremantle hosting Geelong in a huge top-four battle on Thursday night.

Fremantle will be out to pick up where it left off with a ruthless victory over North Melbourne that carried it to a club record 12-match winning streak before a bye.

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The Dockers can now avenge their only loss this season when they failed to make the most of their opportunities against the Cats as they welcome the perennial contenders to a home venue that has turned into a fortress.

Geelong bounced back from a pair of narrow defeats with a comprehensive victory over Gold Coast that sent a reminder that its best is a cut above most of the competition.

The Cats will have the opportunity to test those credentials and chase a seventh top-four berth in eight years with back-to-back matches against ladder leader Fremantle then reigning premiers Brisbane.

Fremantle v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

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Geelong superstar Bailey Smith will miss the match due to illness, while the Cats will again be without star defender Tom Stewart. Smith has been replaced in the Cats side by Jack Bowes, while ruck Mitch Edwards has been named despite nursing a finger injury this week.

Fremantle welcomes back star midfielder Caleb Serong alongside defender Brennan Cox and youngster Matt Johnson. Oscar McDonald, Jaeger O'Meara and Corey Wagner – who has missed just one game so far this season – have all been omitted.