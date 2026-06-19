Sam Berry during the R10 match between Kuwarna (Adelaide) and North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval on May 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE midfielder Sam Berry hesitates when thinking of a way to describe the one-time weakness in his game that came to the fore during last year's finals and left him with a feeling he never wanted to experience again.

He settles on the word 'fragile', explaining in detail how he had previously let self-doubt creep in and distract him during matches if things weren't going his way or mistakes were made.

The 24-year-old, who is enjoying a career-best season in 2026, realised at the end of last year's finals campaign that he needed to address the issue head on after failing to perform the way he wanted on the big stage.

As much as he worked on his footballing strengths and focused on becoming a more damaging midfielder, it was his work on the mental side of the game that has made the biggest difference in a terrific sixth season.

"It was after the finals last year. I didn't perform the way I wanted to, and I just felt I was probably a little bit … fragile in a way," Berry told AFL.com.au.

"It was just way too easy for me to get worked up and get in my own head and I thought, 'I don't want that feeling again'.

Matthew Nicks and Sam Berry after the R2 match between Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval on March 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"We put so much work in physically as players, but do we put enough in mentally? I went down that path a little bit more and was able find some techniques and stuff that worked during pre-season.

"My form has kind of improved side by side with that, so I think it's held me in good stead."

Berry has averaged a career-high 22.9 disposals this season and led the Crows for clearances (5.2), contested possessions (12.3), tackles (7.5) and pressure acts (21.8), becoming a constant presence in a midfield with plenty of moving parts.

Learn More 02:24

There have still been mistakes with the ball and quiet periods within games, like there are for all footballers, but Berry noticed early in the season that he was handling those moments differently.

"I remember having a quiet first half against St Kilda, and in the past I was probably thinking, 'I'll be playing SANFL next week' and all those sorts of things," he said.

"But instead, I was really calm and I just knew that the game would turn in the right way. I just didn't panic or stress.

Sam Berry during the R11 match between Adelaide and Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium on May 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"Leaving that game, it wasn't my biggest game or anything for the year, but it was the game where I felt the most growth and the most improvement. There was a lot of maturity compared to where I have been in the past."

Performance psychologists are a big part of the AFL now, supporting players who are much more open as a cohort to seeking guidance with the mental side of the game.

Berry found great resources in the Crows' locker room, however, with ruckman Reilly O'Brien and forward Ben Keays two players he spoke to about building the mental skills needed for high performance.

Midfield coach Nathan van Berlo has also played a key role in his development.

Sam Berry and Reilly O'Brien during the R14 match between Adelaide and Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium on June 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"There's a number of boys at the club that have helped. [O'Brien] especially is just a wealth of knowledge, and he definitely helped with some avenues to go down and he was massive," Berry said.

"I've done a lot with Nathan van Berlo, my midfield coach, and he's so great because he experienced everything as well as a player, so he was helping me go in the right direction.

"It was a big self-belief thing, which I struggled with for most of my career. So finding some game day processes after mistakes or periods where you feel a bit out of it, that helped me.

"I've found a way to be confident and not care to make mistakes, and the trust now from teammates and coaches has kept growing."

Berry said he was loving his football this season as the Crows rocket back into contention after five wins from their past six games heading into Saturday's top-six clash against Melbourne.

After earning his reputation early on as a tackling machine, he has fought hard to evolve his game while still bringing his strengths to Matthew Nicks' team as a combative, contested player.

He has been an anchor this season for the midfield – even if he baulks at the term himself – playing every game and lifting sensationally alongside Jordan Dawson in last week's win against the Western Bulldogs with 29 disposals and 11 clearances.

Learn More 04:28

Berry and Dawson are close, with Berry lauding his captain's ability to inspire teammates and make them better while working through his private grief this season.

"He demands a lot from us, but you know that he will do it himself," Berry said.

"I know in the midfield when a team has kicked a couple of goals against us or got a run on, I just [think] what would Daws do? He's going to put his head over the footy. He's going to chase. He's going to do all the things that he'll expect of you as well.

"He just has a way of bringing the best out of those around him."