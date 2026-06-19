Damien Hardwick says Daniel Rioli will be sent for scans after suffering a jaw injury against Hawthorn

Daniel Rioli in action during the match between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at People First Stadium in round 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick expects Daniel Rioli to miss "some time" after the running defender suffered a jaw injury following a collision with Josh Weddle on Friday night.

Rioli was taken from the field during the second quarter of Gold Coast's 16-point loss to Hawthorn and did not return following the incident.

SUNS V HAWKS Full match details and stats

The three-time premiership player had fired off a handball on centre wing when he met the shoulder of a bracing Weddle in an incident sure to be looked at by Match Review Officer, Michael Christian.

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Speaking at his post-match press conference, Hardwick was brief with details on Rioli's wellbeing.

"He's gone for scans," Hardwick said.

"He'll miss some time. We'll let the doctors give the update on that."

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell said he didn’t know anything about the incident until being briefed about it on his way to speak to the media.

"I legitimately haven't seen it," Mitchell said.

"Rioli was out of the game after that, so thoughts with him, but I haven't seen it and hope for the best."

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Mitchell had his own injury concerns with Karl Amon nursing a knee problem but is expected to be ok, while Jarman Impey left People First Stadium prior to half-time with a hamstring issue.

"He's a powerful athlete and probably on track for a first All-Australian, but he came off with a hamstring, so time will tell. Hopefully it's cramp," Mitchell said.

Although the Hawks have some personnel concerns, Hardwick's headaches are much greater following his team's fourth straight loss.

Like they have been so often in 2026, the Suns' midfield was blasted out of centre bounce, losing that statistic 20-12.

Jai Newcombe had eight centre clearances alone and was the catalyst for a stunning four-goal burst to open the final term that ultimately gave the visitors enough breathing space for victory.

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"It was two things. They're 5.4 from centre bounce and eight goals from turning the ball over in our front half, which was just Suns killing Suns," Hardwick said.

"Don’t get me wrong, Hawthorn played a reasonable game, but we just didn't help ourselves, which was frustrating.

"You're judged by outcome, you're judged by the scoreboard, but our game for most of the night apart from the 20 per cent with the centre bounce was pretty strong, but we just couldn't get the result.

"We won first possession, but we lost scramble balls. We've just got to get better.

"The emphasis is on me to knuckle down and make sure we get it done. It's not through lack of effort, it's through lack of detail."

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Hardwick said he expected lockdown defender Wil Powell (shoulder) back for next Sunday's trip to Perth to face League leaders Fremantle.

Mitchell was delighted with his team's performance following the bye, heaping praise on his midfield, that now looks even more dynamic with Will Day's continued improvement.

"He gives us a bit of X-factor," Mitchell said.

"We're still missing 'Nashy' (Conor Nash) and I was cursing that in the game when we couldn't get hold of Noah Anderson (43 disposals).

"Daysie gives us an extra prong.

"The midfield mix we have, if you line the names up they're probably not pick one and two, but they do have a level of ability to play for and with each other and their strengths complement each other.

"I think the mix between the whole midfield, and the two rucks, gives us a bit of unpredictability for oppositions. We try to spread the load."