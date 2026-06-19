Gold Coast falls to a fourth straight loss after going down to Hawthorn by 16 points

Jack Ginnivan celebrates a goal with Dylan Moore (left) and Nick Watson (right) during the match between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at People First Stadium in round 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has put another dent into Gold Coast's precarious season, winning a thrilling contest at People First Stadium on Friday night by 16 points.

With the teams separated by just seven points at the final change, the Hawks effectively put the game to bed with a devastating four-goals-in-four-minutes burst to open the final term.

SUNS V HAWKS Full match details and stats

Despite the Suns fighting and scrapping until the end, as they did from the opening bounce, the visitors won 17.11 (113) to 14.13 (97) to solidify a top four spot.

The loss was a fourth straight for Damien Hardwick's team, and with a 7-7 win-loss record and a trip to Optus Stadium to play League leaders Fremantle next Sunday, the top 10 is suddenly in grave doubt.

Fresh off its bye, Hawthorn was magnificent, killing Gold Coast at centre bounce (20-12) and punishing their mistakes.

Jai Newcombe led the midfield charge, with eight of his 10 clearances coming from the centre and a night that yielded 30 disposals and two goals.

Will Day continued his return to top form, with five clearances from 21 touches and a lovely running goal, while Josh Ward (27 and seven clearances) was also a key part of the Hawks' centre square domination.

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Any time the Hawks needed a goal, they invariably won a centre clearance and got the ball forward.

Dylan Moore (four goals) and Nick Watson (three) were deadly in the forward half of the ground, with the 'Wizard' again providing his trademark staple of highlight goals.

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After a week in the media spotlight, the Suns were full of effort and energy, but once trailing by five goals in the second quarter, could never really get over the hump.

Noah Anderson (43 disposals) battled hard, while Joel Jeffrey (34) and Mac Andrew (11 intercepts from 26 touches) were influential.

After looking on the ropes in the first 15 minutes against a wound-up Suns, Hawthorn threw a huge haymaker late in the quarter with five quick goals.

Mitch Lewis banged a set shot from 55m, then Moore, Blake Hardwick, Watson and Newcombe all finished superbly to give the Hawks a 22-point advantage.

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Watson's goal was ridiculous, as he zoomed past Jeffrey, gathered and dribbled in traffic from an angle at full speed.

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The lead got out to a game-high 34 points early in the second quarter before the Suns ground their way back into the contest with five consecutive goals either side of the main break.

Jarrod Witts snapped truly and Leo Lombard had the home crowd roaring when he converted from the right boundary.

The third quarter was another back-and-forth affair with highlight plays from both teams.

Watson again turned a half chance into a goal, but two lovely deliveries inside 50 from Bodhi Uwland and a goal on the stroke of three quarter-time to Christian Petracca set the match up for a grandstand finish.

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MRO trouble for both teams

Match Review Officer Michael Christian will have his hands full reviewing this game with players from both clubs staring down the barrel of time on the sidelines. In a second quarter incident on centre wing, Daniel Rioli got a handball away and was instantly met by a Josh Weddle shoulder, who was bracing for contact. Rioli left the ground with a jaw injury and did not return. Suns winger Sam Clohesy then tackled Cameron Nairn into the turf, although the young Hawk passed his head injury assessment at half-time. Jack Ginnivan's jumper punch on Zeke Uwland will also likely be reviewed.

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Impey limps off before half-time

One of Hawthorn's best players in 2026, Jarman Impey didn't make it to half-time, leaving the ground with a hamstring injury. The running defender left the field during the first quarter in discomfort, but after some time on the bench, returned. However, it would be short-lived as he once again was taken off in the second term, and this time it would be the end of his night.

GOLD COAST 3.1 7.5 11.8 14.13 (97)

HAWTHORN 6.5 8.7 12.9 17.11 (113)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Long 4, Walter 2, Lombard 2, Witts, Petracca, Miller, King, Humphrey, Holman

Hawthorn: Moore 4, Watson 3, Newcombe 2, Chol 2, Macdonald 2, Lewis, Hardwick, Ginnivan, Day

BEST

Gold Coast: Jeffrey, Andrew, Anderson, B.Uwland, Long, Murray

Hawthorn: Newcombe, Moore, Watson, Day, Battle, Ward

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Rioli (jaw)

Hawthorn: Impey (hamstring), Amon

Crowd: 19,576 at People First Stadium