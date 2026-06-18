Josh Rachele and Izak Rankine are hitting top form just in time to take on rival livewire Kozzy Pickett on Saturday

Izak Rankine and Josh Rachele. Pictures: AFL Photos

SEVENTEEN rival clubs would love Kysaiah Pickett playing for them. And although it might take two players, Adelaide could have just cracked the code on how to match the superstar Demon.

Pickett's evolution into a full-time on-baller has been one of the revelations of 2026, mastering his role as the fleet-footed, clearance-winning mid who can also rush forward and kick goals.

Sydney supporters could rightly point to Isaac Heeney in that role, but his natural equivalent is Jordan Dawson, the midfielder that is more an aerial threat inside 50.

For the sake of this argument, let's stick with the ground-level wizards, led by Pickett, who is not only averaging 23 disposals a game, but has kicked 22 goals to help lead Melbourne's unlikely surge into fourth spot.

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Saturday's opponents, Adelaide, took a little while to figure out its best formation, but in Josh Rachele and the returning Izak Rankine, they have a combination that can match both the production and impact of Pickett.

Since being taken by Gold Coast with the third overall pick in the 2018 AFL Draft, Rankine was destined to be a midfielder, but after early battles with his body, had to bide his time as one of the most eye-catching small forwards in the competition.

Rachele joined the AFL three years later, taken by the Crows with the sixth pick in 2021.

Since Rankine returned to his home state almost four years ago, Matthew Nicks has wrestled with how to get the best bang for buck from the dynamic duo.

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Both forward? Both mids? Rachele mid and Rankine forward? Vice versa?

Nicks, and the Crows, might have struck gold in 2026.

In the opening seven rounds, Rachele was used as a midfielder in two-thirds of his game time and as a forward in the other third. Rankine was almost the reverse, used on-ball just a quarter of his time on the ground and as a forward three-quarters of the time.

The Crows wobbled to a 3-4 record, which included three narrow losses. Rachele was playing well, averaging 22 touches and kicking 10 goals, while Rankine battled to find his best form.

Nicks and Adelaide's coaching staff then made a dramatic shift.

Rankine was thrown into the midfield for the next month, playing 97 per cent game time there, before suffering a calf injury against Hawthorn he has now recovered from.

He took off, and so did the Crows. Wins against Port Adelaide, Richmond and North Melbourne followed, with Rankine averaging 28 disposals that included six clearances and a goal, before he missed the final quarter of a narrow loss to the Hawks.

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At the same time, Rachele was stationed as a more permanent front-half threat.

In the past six matches he has played 87 per cent forward, kicking 12 goals and assisting seven others as part of five wins.

When Rachele kicks two or more goals, the Crows are 5-1.

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Adelaide has found the most efficient use of both men, which makes Pickett's output even more startling.

Playing as an almost full-time midfielder (84 per cent, which includes 72.6 per cent at centre bounces), the dazzling Dee is averaging just as many goals and score involvements as Rachele and more almost as many clearances (4.6) as the two Crows combined.

Pickett up against the returning Rankine in the middle of the Adelaide Oval on Saturday afternoon will be worth the price of admission, or your time in front of a screen, alone.

Throw in Rachele's career-best form inside 50 and the fact the winner will solidify a spot in the safety zone of the top six, and it's one of the more mouth-watering match-ups during the middle of the season.

Josh Rachele position split in 2026

Rnds 1-7 Rnds 8-14 Mid % 67 13 Fwd % 33 87

Izak Rankine position split in 2026

Rnds 2-7 Rnds 8-11 Mid % 25 75 Fwd % 75 25

Rankine, Rachele and Pickett in 2026