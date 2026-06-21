Craig McRae during Collingwood's game against Port Adelaide in R15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues to wrap up round 15.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Dogs move to 9-6 after grinding out a win against Saints

- The significance of the Saints' injuries

- There's injuries galore for Port Adelaide

- Is the Magpies' list 'over-examined'? Craig McRae thinks so

- Crows leapfrog Dees to move into the top six

- Damo reveals the votes for AFL Daily MVP for round 15

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts