IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues to wrap up round 15.
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- Dogs move to 9-6 after grinding out a win against Saints
- The significance of the Saints' injuries
- There's injuries galore for Port Adelaide
- Is the Magpies' list 'over-examined'? Craig McRae thinks so
- Crows leapfrog Dees to move into the top six
- Damo reveals the votes for AFL Daily MVP for round 15
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