The young generation at GWS is being forced into bigger roles sooner, and Phoenix Gothard is relishing the situation

Phoenix Gothard during round eight between Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium, May 3, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

WHILE the narrative of Greater Western Sydney’s season has largely been dominated by a horror casualty ward, Phoenix Gothard's breakout campaign has served as a welcome silver lining.

Though injuries to key players have devastated the squad, they have also opened the door for the next generation, with the keys to the attacking zone handed over to Gothard and fellow youngster Aaron Cadman.

Making his AFL debut in Opening Round against Hawthorn, Gothard has emerged as the Giants' most consistent forward-pressure threat, stabilising a structure that appeared set to collapse under a mountain of injuries.

Early-season absences of Toby Bedford, Brent Daniels, and Cadman cleared a path for him to feature immediately. As the year progressed, further injuries to key talls Jesse Hogan and Jake Riccardi forced GWS to shift magnets continually, but Gothard’s form was enough to lock down a permanent spot.

"I'm a pretty harsh critic of myself, so there have been a few ups and downs. Hopefully, I'll just continue to improve in the back half of the year," Gothard said on Monday.

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"We haven't won too many games, so in the end, that's the main goal. Hopefully, we can turn that around and win a few more in the back half of the year.

"Playing more games in the AFL, you get a lot more experience. So, I feel like I've learned a bit more week in, week out."

Having featured in all 15 games so far this season, the 20-year-old has firmly held his own, averaging 14 disposals, three tackles, and a goal per game. His highlights include a round six Rising Star nomination after an impressive performance in the Sydney Derby, and a massive breakout game against Brisbane in round 11 where he picked up 29 disposals, 10 tackles and two goals.

It is a remarkable turnaround for Gothard, who waited over two years to finally make his debut after battling a nightmare run of injuries early in his career. Determined to break through, he eventually found his way into the senior side, where extreme pressure has accelerated his development.

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With the Giants' young players thrust into central, changing roles earlier than expected, Gothard has had to step up and shoulder significant responsibility in attack. Forcing games into the youth has meant playing with a revolving door of teammates, and while there's less immediate cohesion, working with different players offers Gothard significant long-term benefits.

"I wouldn't say I've been relied on super heavily because we have a lot of talent in the side, but I've been able to deal with it quite easily. I'm just enjoying the ride at the moment," he said.

"I take a lot from every player — pick apart each player and learn little things here and there.

"Everyone's a different player and goes about it differently, so you pick up a few things routine-wise, and then how to exploit opponents on game day."

Boasting plenty of experience and star power around him in the forward line, Gothard has been able to learn from the best.

Phoenix Gothard and Toby Greene during round nine between Greater Western Sydney and Essendon at ENGIE Stadium, May 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"Toby Greene and Brent Daniels are the main two," he said.

"Brent's my mentor, so he's been great for me this year. Obviously, it was sad to see him go down on the weekend, but he's a great leader, so he'll get around the group. He's improved my game and helped me with a lot this year.

"He's a great guy and a great leader around the group. He's valued highly, so to see him go down did hurt a bit. He's a resilient person, and he's been through quite a few struggles, so I'm sure he'll bounce back. He'll get around the group really well.

"You take things from how Toby (Greene) exploits opponents too, because obviously he has a tough match-up every week. So, you take things here and there and add them to your game."