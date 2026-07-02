Essendon's interim coach is yet to say what his long-term intentions are

Dean Solomon during Essendon's clash with Brisbane in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

JAMES Hird's open ambitions have done little to move Dean Solomon, with the interim Essendon coach yet to declare a decision on his future.

Filling the caretaker role since the club sacked Brad Scott in May, Solomon will only go so far to say he's expecting a "tap on the shoulder at some stage".

He has neither ruled out pursuing the vacant senior role nor confirmed his candidacy, while his 2000 premiership teammate Hird officially threw his hat in the ring earlier this week.

Solomon - who expects to be at the club next year in some capacity - says he has only spoken to club chief Tim Roberts about their on-field focus.

Since taking the helm after round 11, Essendon has lost four straight games under Solomon.

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"Tim Roberts has (spoken to me) - he's just said, 'mate, right here, right now, next couple of weeks, keep your head down'," Solomon said on Thursday.

"'You've got to focus on what you've got to focus on and at some stage, we'll come and give you a nudge and have a conversation'.

"I'm imagining it (a conversation about interviewing) will be in the next couple of weeks.

"There's a process in place now, so they're going to get moving.

"I don't think they're in a rush. They want to be really clear on what they want to focus on and what they want to attract and get into the club.

Dean Solomon and James Hird during the round 15 match between GWS and Collingwood at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 26, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm sure I'll get the tap on the shoulder at some stage."

Questioned again on whether he would like to be a senior coach, Solomon said: "That's what I'm asking myself right now, I guess."

Solomon wouldn't be drawn on what his future at the Bombers would look like if Hird returned to the club as coach.

Hird had spoken to former teammate and current club president Andrew Welsh after Essendon announced its selection process last week.

The club will interview 10 to 15 candidates.

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"Of course, we expected those two to probably have a conversation. Hird has put his hand up for the job," Solomon said.

"That's obviously the start of the process, talking to the candidates. It'll all play out."

The last-placed Bombers will search for a breakthrough win when they host 13th-placed St Kilda on Sunday.

Solomon said he wasn't concerned his winless record at the Bombers would impact his suitability for a senior role.

"If I was worried about my CV, I wouldn't have been an interim coach twice," Solomon said.