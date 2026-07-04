The Match Review findings from Friday night's round 17 games are in

Matt Kennedy in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Essendon in round four, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs midfielder Matt Kennedy has been offered a one-match ban for his bump on Caiden Cleary during Friday night's loss to Sydney.

Kennedy caught Cleary high as both looked to gather a loose ball during the second quarter of the Bulldogs' loss at the SCG.

The Match Review Officer charged Kennedy with forceful front-on contact, grading it as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

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If he accepts the ban, Kennedy will miss the Bulldogs' clash against West Coast next week.

That was the only suspension from Friday night's games, with teammate Will Lewis fined for staging in the final quarter.

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Jordan Croft and Dane Rampe also received fines, while West Coast's Elliot Yeo was fined for making careless contact with an umpire in the Eagles' loss to Adelaide.