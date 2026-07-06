Essendon is bereft of confidence and out of ideas, says Matthew Lloyd

Essendon players leave the field after the round 17 match against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, on July 05, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON champion Matthew Lloyd says Essendon's current plight is a "sad, sad watch", warning the Bombers are a broken team bereft of any confidence.

The Bombers' 67-point loss to St Kilda on Sunday made it 28 losses from their past 29 games, with their only win in that stretch coming in a shock Gather Round victory over a vastly improved Melbourne.

On Sunday at Marvel Stadium, the Saints piled on 10 unanswered goals either side of quarter-time to put the Bombers to the sword early.

"They were beaten up in every area … they are bereft of any belief, confidence, the works," Lloyd said on AFL.com.au's Access on Monday.

"Metres gained, when I looked halfway through the third quarter, they were down 1200m, so they couldn't move the ball and St Kilda moved the ball with ease.

"The damning number is they were 110 disposals down yet they only laid 46 tackles, so they're not doing it either way. They can't do anything with the footy, and they can't do anything without it.

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"They are (broken) unfortunately.

"In terms of the players, no one goes out there not to try, everyone's trying, but you can just see they are playing with no confidence, there's no belief.

"Even Zach Merrett, he's dominated for years and even he looks a shell of himself.

"It's just a hopeless situation where it's a sad, sad watch."

BEATEN IN EVERY STAT STAT ESSENDON ST KILDA Disposals 332 447 Kicks 184 244 Handballs 148 203 Marks 82 127 Inside 50s 37 55 Tackles 46 65 Tackles i50 3 16

It was the biggest loss in Dean Solomon's five-game interim coaching tenure, and the third by more than five goals.

Access co-host Damian Barrett said the "air is coming out" of Solomon, who is yet to declare himself in or out of the Bombers' coaching race.

Asked post-match if the club was at its lowest point in history, Solomon said: "I'm not sure".

"(The club's) gone through a lot, hasn't it, the last 20 years," Solomon said after the loss to St Kilda.

Dean Solomon during the Round 17 match between Essendon and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on July 5, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"There's been a few low points. Is it the lowest? I'm not sure, but it's difficult right now.

"But you know what? No individual is going to do this on their own. We've got to do it together.

"There's no quick fix here."

Solomon is said to be president Andrew Welsh's preference for the permanent gig - something the club denies - but Barrett says he was now "unsellable" as the Bombers' next coach.

"I feel for Dean Solomon. I don't doubt his love of the Essendon Football Club but I do now officially doubt his ability to pull this club out of this mire," Barrett said.

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"He is now officially unsellable as the permanent coach ... and I feel it's reached the stage now where Andrew Welsh, the president of the club, needs to make a statement that that is the case, that he’s not going to be the permanent coach.

"And if he doesn’t do that, I think Dean Solomon himself, just for his own wellbeing, might need to actually say 'I'm out of the running for the permanent coach'.

Lloyd, who was a premiership teammate of Solomon's in 2000, agreed.

"It's been really tough. (Solomon) is a wonderful person and he just does whatever is right for the Essendon Football Club," Lloyd said.

"But it's just such a big job, nothing's been able to change unfortunately for Dean, and that may be the case, where you state that unfortunately results just take him out of it."