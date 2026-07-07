A Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships double-header will take place in Ballarat on Wednesday

Cody Walker during Vic Country's match against the Allies in the 2026 U18 National Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON father-son prospect Cody Walker will make his return from injury for Vic Country as part of a Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships double-header on Wednesday.

Walker, a potential No.1 pick in this year's Telstra AFL Draft, has been sidelined with a shoulder injury, but will line up against South Australia at Mars Stadium in Ballarat.

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The clash between Vic Country (1-1) and SA (1-2) opens a double-header, starting at 10.30am AEST, with the Allies to take on Western Australia at 1pm.

The midfield battle between Walker and SA captain Kodah Edwards will be one to watch.

Country duo Ethan Drever and Jackson Phillips are other midfielders to have caught the eye at this year's championships, while small forward Marlon Neocleous makes his return after missing the loss to WA on Friday.

Overage prospect Jack Slattery, meanwhile, has kicked 11 goals in his past two games for South Australia.

Learn More Victoria Country v South Australia

Western Australia can join ladder leader Vic Metro on 12 points if it can beat the winless Allies.

Heath Mellody was a standout for WA in its come-from-behind win over Vic Country on Friday, while midfielder Leo Steed has enjoyed an excellent championships.

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Greater Western Sydney Academy prospect Ethan Matthews is out injured, but Caylen Murray – who is tied to Brisbane – has impressed.

Learn More Allies v Western Australia

The championships wrap up on July 19 with a clash between Vic Country and Vic Metro, also in Ballarat.