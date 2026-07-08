Jack Slattery celebrates a goal during South Australia's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Vic Country on July 8, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SOUTH Australia key forward Jack Slattery's red-hot Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships campaign has concluded with another match-winning haul, as the youngster spearheaded his side to a thrilling one-point win over Vic Country in Ballarat on Wednesday.

Slattery kicked four goals from 12 disposals and five marks, including three in an inspired second-quarter effort that kept South Australia alive, with the talented overage prospect continuing to rise up recruiters' draft boards.

VIC COUNTRY v SOUTH AUSTRALIA Full match coverage and stats

It took his tally to 15 goals from his last three games in the carnival and helped South Australia surge clear of Vic Country to secure an exciting 10.15 (75) to 11.8 (74) win and finish its campaign with a 2-2 record.

Set to turn 19 later this year, the 192cm Slattery has emerged as a potential top-25 contender across the championships and displayed the lead-up marking and deadeye goalkicking that has recently seen recruiters liken him to Brisbane premiership youngster Logan Morris.

He spent periods on Vic Country's likely first-round prospect Clancy Snell across Wednesday morning's fixture in an intriguing battle, with the 196cm defender having his moments as well and finishing with 15 disposals and 11 marks.

Slattery had important midfield support from Jacob McNicol, who finished with 25 disposals, eight score involvements and a goal, while Memphis Webb finished off his impressive carnival with 25 touches and six clearances.

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Star ruck prospect Ethan Herbert also enjoyed one of his best performances of the championships to finish with 20 disposals and 14 hitouts, alongside six clearances and five tackles.

Vic Country had looked in control for much of the second half, led by another dominant display from Carlton's father-son gun and potential No.1 pick Cody Walker in the midfield.

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Walker finished with a game-high 35 disposals to go with 18 contested possessions and five clearances, with his surging run down the wing in the match's final moments appearing as though it would put Vic Country in a winning position.

He had good support from Ethan Drever, who did his top-five chances no harm with another exciting display that included 25 disposals, six marks, six score involvements and a brilliant running goal.

Lively forward Archie Elliott has also emerged across the carnival for Vic Country and enjoyed his best performance of the season to date, kicking four goals and having eight score involvements across the morning.

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But it wasn't enough for Vic Country to secure an all-important win ahead of the championships' finale against Vic Metro on July 19, with the side moving to 1-2 following the defeat.

VIC COUNTRY 3.1 8.2 10.6 11.8 (74)

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 1.8 6.8 7.12 10.15 (75)

GOALS

Vic Country: Elliott 4, Templeton 2, Sousa, O'Brien, Macumber, Hanegraaf, Drever

South Australia: Slattery 4, Kai Edwards 2, McNicol, Garrett, Kodah Edwards, Bradford