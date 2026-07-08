MAX KING’S long-awaited football comeback is imminent and a St Kilda meeting later this week will give more clarity on when he might return at senior level.
The key forward, who has been hobbled by a succession of injury setbacks, last played in the AFL two years ago. King suffered a hamstring strain in early May during a VFL match.
He has made steady progress and coach Ross Lyon was buoyant on Wednesday about having King back playing again soon.
Lyon was in a cheeky mood and contradicted himself when asked about King.
"I wouldn't use the word 'imminent', but someone did, so that sort-of lit it up," Lyon said.
"He has made real ground ... I'm going to have a meeting later in the week, probably Friday, with our high-performance team to get an exact feel on it.
"But it's imminent."
Lyon added ruckman Tom De Koning is back running as he recovers from fractured ribs.
Buoyed by a comfortable win over Essendon, the Saints will have a much tougher nut to crack at Marvel Stadium on Saturday when they host Port Adelaide.
Lyon said there were many "big-ticket items" to consider when preparing to play the Power, other than stars such as Zak Butters and Jason Horne-Francis.
He noted Port is a strong front-half team and solid at stoppage, as well as controlling the ball well. Aliir Aliir is a strong intercept-marking defender and ruckman Jordan Sweet is another in good form.
"They really squeeze the time and space around the ground - they only allow about 74 uncontested marks. They're in pretty good shape," Lyon said.
St Kilda's 7-9 record has them 12th on the ladder with a healthy percentage, a game out of 10th and a wildcard berth.
"The ladder doesn't lie. When you're under pressure as a coach, boards always go percentages - if you want to use that indicator - but then ultimately it comes to win-loss, doesn't it? Lyon said.
Lyon was also asked about young gun Darcy Wilson, who is in solid form during a contract season.
"We have 44 (players) we like to look after fairly. I don't think everyone's equal, because everyone would get Communism - he'd be getting 150 (thousand)," Lyon said.
"We'll work it out and ultimately we have to satisfy him."