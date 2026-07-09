Adam Kingsley says he expects a big response from struggling Geelong superstar Jeremy Cameron when the Giants host the Cats at Engie Stadium

Jeremy Cameron and Connor Idun compete for the ball during the round 18 match between GWS and Geelong at Engie Stadium on July 12, 2025 . Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley is taking little comfort from Jeremy Cameron's patchy form and expects the Geelong superstar to come out firing.

By his own admission, battling Cats star Cameron blasted his two-kick performance in a Grand Final rematch against Brisbane as "borderline pathetic".

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Cameron, hampered by arm and hip issues, managed just four touches while taking on Lions defender Darcy Gardiner in the 22-point loss to the reigning premiers.

It was the second time the two-time Coleman medallist - still wearing a guard on his right arm after suffering a fracture during last year's Grand Final - went goalless in his past four games.

The 33-year-old has only missed one game this season despite managing injuries, sidelined from the club's Opening Round loss to Gold Coast with a quad complaint.

Cats coach Chris Scott remains adamant Cameron is fit enough to play, with Giants counterpart Kingsley knowing it would be remiss of him not to expect a response from the battling forward.

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The Giants will host seventh-placed Geelong (9-7) at Engie Stadium on Saturday after shocking Fremantle with a confidence-boosting 21-point win, bringing the league leaders' 14-game winning streak to an end.

GWS is 13th (7-9), four points adrift of 10th-placed Carlton in the final wildcard spot.

"Look, we've had pretty stock match-ups against him in the past that we feel like have really contributed well to us," Kingsley said.

"We know his quality. We know that he's copped a little bit of media, which probably means he's very eager to respond.

"These boys know him all too well up here. We'll have plans to try and manage his influence on the game.

"He's going to have moments. We know that. He's a great player.

"We're just trying to restrict how many of those moments he has."

Adam Kingsley during the round 17 match between Greater Western Sydney and Fremantle at Corroboree Group Oval Manuka, on July 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Cameron was limited to just one goal in the sides' last meeting in round 18 last year, with GWS claiming a 26-point win at Engie Stadium.

The Giants have not lost to the Cats in four games, having claimed three consecutive wins at GMHBA Stadium dating back to 2023.

Kingsley won't have Jack Buckley to keep close attention on Cameron, with the defender managing calf soreness.

Limited to nine games so far, Buckley proved his fitness from a hamstring injury he suffered in round 11 against Brisbane before he was hit with his latest setback.

Jack Buckley during the round 11 match between Greater Western Sydney and Brisbane at Engie Stadium, on May 24, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"Buck's just had ongoing calf soreness that doesn't seem to be getting better at the moment," Kingsley said.

"He's still a while away ... I'd expect to see him back again this year. It's just it won't be this week.

"There's no surgery stuff. It's just a stock calf that's been recurring."