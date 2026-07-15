Share your grassroots footy photos for the chance to shoot an AFL game with AFL chief photographer Michael Willson

A selection of images from the Footy Focus 25 competition. Pictures: Dylan Schafter, Jess Gibbs, Anthony Byron.

FOOTY Focus is back for a seventh year after another hugely successful season that attracted thousands of entries in 2025. Footy Focus 2026 offers photographers the chance to showcase their best photos that capture the essence of Australian football at a grassroots level.

And for the first time, we'll also crown a People's Choice winner, chosen by the votes of the footy community.

From Wednesday, July 15 until Monday, September 21, photographers can submit their images via the web HERE.

The lucky winner, as judged by the AFL Photos team, will shoot alongside AFL chief photographer Michael Willson at a Toyota AFL Premiership game in 2027.

And new in 2026, the People's Choice Award gives the fans the chance to vote for their favourite finalist image, with the winner receiving an unforgettable 2027 Gather Round experience.

ENTER NOW Submit your best grassroots footy photos for Footy Focus 2026

Looking for some inspiration? Check out the pics and experiences from some of our entrants from last year.

Anthony Byron

Instagram: @anthonybyronphotography

I first got into photography after my son was born. I bought a good DSLR camera at the time and I thought I would take great photos with it because it was a good camera, but if I'm honest I was absolutely terrible. I would see other photographers in magazines with fantastic images and wondered how.

After I accepted I had no idea what I was doing, I began the journey of learning to use light and how it made photos better. I started shooting test models and dramatically improved till eventually agencies would send models for me to shoot, and I was eventually published on the cover of two books.

I started sports photography when my son started playing AFL for Aspley Hornets in under-8s by taking his team's pics. One day, down at senior mens QAFL, I was on the seats taking photos and the media manager at the time asked if I wanted to hop over the fence and shoot. I've been there ever since.

Community is the most important part of photographing grassroots footy. It's an incredible amount of fun where you can get to see and interact with players, and watch and document them as they develop. It shows the joy of football and the benefits of a team-based sport and a place both family and friends can look forward to coming to each week. It also shows fantastic social inclusion.

Nothing beats interaction between players in a great moment like a goal celebration or a good play, and you can feel the connection between them. Camaraderie between players, friends and family I think gives the best footy photos.

Hopefully by us all documenting it, others see the benefits and it will entice more people to play, watch and also volunteer.

Jess Gibbs

Instagram: @diamondimagesphotography

I bought a camera back in 2011 after having my first child. I wanted to be a stay-at-home mum and work my own hours. I always had a love for photography when I was little and loved developing portraits in the dark room of our photography room at high school. I taught myself over the last 15 years and I am still learning!

I got into sports when my son started footy and the rest is history. Footy's my favourite; it's fast, passionate and brings all the emotions.

Footy is an Australian game that brings a community together. From Auskickers to grown men and women, spectators will come to be together and support their loved ones. This keeps our communities moving and embracing sport.

My favourite photos come from the raw real moments between players, volunteers, the opposition. The highs and lows. Rawness, not staged, capturing a moment that a player will want to print on their walls as a memento of their footy journey, whether that be short or long.

Dylan Schafter

Instagram: @shotbydyls

I'm a 21-year-old photographer who has spent most of my life in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs and am now relocating to the Gold Coast. I started playing football at nine years old and played for many years before injuries forced me to step away from the game in 2022. In 2024, I experienced a life-threatening health scare when blood clots unexpectedly travelled to both of my lungs. It was a major turning point that gave me a new perspective on life and reinforced the importance of making the most of every opportunity.

I first got into photography when I was 14, taking photos of my brother competing in BMX. Through that, I was given opportunities to photograph Olympians and world champions at both State and Australian BMX events, with my images being used across social media platforms.

My passion for sport and photography eventually led me into football photography. Since I was 16, I've worked professionally as a sports photographer, covering matches and events for the Eastern Football Netball League and Northern Football Netball League. Over the years, I've photographed everything from local community football through to representative pathways programs.

I look for raw, unscripted moments – the highs, the heartbreak, and everything in between that makes sport so powerful. Each image is about telling an honest story, not just documenting a scoreline.

Footy Focus 26, thanks to Toyota's Good For Footy program, is now open for entries! Here's your chance to shadow and shoot with Michael Willson at a game in 2027. We want to see your photos that capture the essence of our great game at a grassroots level. To enter, upload your best community footy photos taken during 2026 to: afl.com.au/footyfocus