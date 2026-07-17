Tasmania CEO declines to comment on club's offers to rival players, with 10 weeks left in coach timeline

Tasmania Devils CEO Brendon Gale. Pictures: AFL Photos

TASMANIA chief executive Brendon Gale has reiterated the club hopes to make an appointment for its inaugural senior coaching position within the next 10 weeks, but has remained tight-lipped on potential rival signings.

It was revealed on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable this week that the industry's belief is that the Devils already have two agreements with rival players as they scour the market for established senior talent.

Tasmania has publicly confirmed that it has met with multiple rival players, while the incoming expansion club has also started the process of tabling lucrative offers using its war chest of list mechanisms. However, quizzed on whether anyone had yet accepted such an offer on Friday, Gale let his silence do the talking.

"I'd prefer not to comment on that," Gale laughed.

"Make of that what you will. I'll make no further comment."

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Tasmania will ramp up the process of trying to lure rival players across the next 18 months and has tossed up whether it will announce signings publicly even as next year plays out.

Gale said it would be difficult for the Devils to strike a balance between gaining momentum through making their signings public, as well as maintaining a respectful relationship with that player's existing club.

"It is [a tough balance]," Gale said.

"It's something we haven't had to confront before. We're working through how we do that. Clearly, everything is intended for us to secure those sort of outcomes and the AFL expects us to.

"How we bring that to market to generate momentum is important in some respects. But we are mindful of the sensitivities and people's relationships with their existing clubs. I don't know where we're at with that.

"It's new ground for us, but it's something we're going to have to land on pretty soon."

Tasmania is making progress on appointing its first-ever senior coach, with the experienced trio of Nathan Buckley, John Longmire and Ken Hinkley having already started the process of presenting to the club's selection panel.

The Devils have also reached out to former North Melbourne and Essendon coach Brad Scott around a head of football role, though Gale said the appointment of the side's senior coach would still take precedence.

"It's a highly consequential appointment," Gale said.

"We've set ourselves a timeline of having it resolved by the end of the season. That's all I can really say at this stage. We'll do what we need to do to make a really strong decision for our football club and we'll give ourselves the time and space to do that.

"I don't want to confirm names or the process. Clearly, we've been quite open in saying that experience is really, really important and capability and a real want to do the job. It's going to be a very challenging job.

"I'll leave it at that. I'm confident we'll have the position filled by the end of the season."

Nathan Buckley and John Longmire during Collingwood's clash with Sydney in round 10, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Tasmania's list mechanisms will ensure the club will primarily build its playing group through the draft, with Gale saying that an ability to guide young talent will be prioritised within the appointment.

"I've been open in sharing what I think our key needs are," Gale said.

"It's building really strong relationships with players in a list that's probably going to skew on the young side early on. That's going to be really, really important. A real passion and focus on development.

"AFL football is a different game than the pathways. It's almost a real passion for teaching kids to play before you allow them to play. There's a huge opportunity for our state to get in and really get behind this club, so embracing the whole state and selling the club.

"North, south, east, west, being a really strong advocate locally and nationally as well."

Gale also said Tasmania expects Launceston's redeveloped UTAS Stadium to host a minimum of six Devils home games throughout the club's formative years, but potentially more, with Hobart's Ninja Stadium to hold the rest.

However, that split is likely to move to 7-4 in Hobart's favour once the Macquarie Point Stadium is finished ahead of the 2031 season. But Gale said he would still like for Tasmania to occasionally host high-drawing rivals in Launceston.