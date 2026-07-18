There will be a selection watch at Collingwood this week before its clash against Adelaide

Steele Sidebottom and Craig McRae after Collingwood's win over Carlton in R19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD will consider resting several veterans for their looming short break, as more players find form in their encouraging five-game winning streak.

Veterans Scott Pendlebury (64 per cent), Jack Crisp (74), and Steele Sidebottom (76) were all on limited game time in the Magpies' 21-point win over Carlton on Saturday night.

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They had already decided to play it safe with defender Jeremy Howe, who sat out the rivalry blockbuster in anticipation of needing him to face Adelaide on Thursday night.

Collingwood has only five days before they play the Crows at the Adelaide Oval for the first time since their epic qualifying final win last September.

Adelaide is coming off an upset of Sydney at the SCG, putting themselves in contention for another top-four finish.

It will be Collingwood's biggest test during this recent run, with all five of their victories coming against teams outside of the top-10.

"Without giving too much away, if you have a look at the game time, the guys were pretty well managed well at times tonight," Collingwood coach Craig McRae said.

"We'll wait and see what Monday, Tuesday looks like before we make any decisions around match committee for next week.

"But it'll be a challenge for some, and even youth, there's an encouragement and a desire to get recovered well.

"Because backing up after big games is not something (young forward) Charlie West has done too often in his life."

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Defender Isaac Quaynor will be monitored after appearing to hurt his arm in the last quarter against the Blues.

Quaynor returned to the ground in the dying stages but the Magpies will see how he pulls up before deciding if he flies to Adelaide.

While superstar Nick Daicos again starred, Collingwood had a more even spread of contributors in a sign their best is still to come this season.

Inexperienced players such as Angus Anderson, Sam Swadling and West all enjoyed big moments.

Premiership forward Beau McCreery also made a welcome return to form after struggling for the better part of two months.

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McRae, unprompted, praised McCreery's performance, before expanding on his two-goal effort.

"It's a great lesson for any young player when things aren't quite going your way - 'how do I get to work? What's the solution?'," McRae said.

"He trained really well this week, he had an intensity about him that suggested he was ready for a good performance.

"I'm very process driven - train well, play well.

"Very old adage, but it tends to come true more often than not."