Adam Kingsley's side has an ability to run teams off their legs late in games. Here's why

Callum Brown and Finn Callaghan celebrate a goal during the round 18 match between Greater Western Sydney and Geelong at Engie Stadium, on July 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney's nine-goal final quarter against Geelong convinced many that Adam Kingsley's men have an unmatched ability to run opponents off the park late in games.

However, numbers from Champion Data reveal this fourth-quarter dominance is not driven by a late acceleration.

Instead of shifting into overdrive, the Giants maintain the same elite workrate in the final term as they do from the opening bounce.

The Giants rank second in the League for high running (averaging 141.4km per game) - just behind the Swans (142.2km) - and maintain that pace into the fourth quarter (34.4km), trailing only the Magpies (35.8km). They do not speed up late; they just outlast tired opponents.

Although Geelong's injury-gutted rotations aided the round 18 comeback, the Giants' elite endurance still drove their transition game. Their late-game dominance is less about bursts of energy and more about efficiency, winning ground balls, and maintaining structure while tired.

This athletic endurance also helped secure earlier wins over other premiership contenders Brisbane, Melbourne and Fremantle through relentless, full-ground defence.

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Surprisingly, this running power does not usually lead to late scoring avalanches.

While they have outscored opponents eight times in the final quarter this season, the Giants rank sixth for fourth-quarter points differential at just +0.5. While teams like Geelong (+12.6) and Fremantle (+4.6) heavily outscore opponents late, GWS plays a more controlled style, using its engine to strangle games defensively and protect leads.

Instead, this running power shows up in the contest. When skills drop late in games because of fatigue, the Giants' fitness allows them to keep their feet and win the ball.

GWS ranks second in the competition for contested possession differential per game (+1.88) and leads the League in groundball gets differential (+3). Winning groundballs demands speed and core strength under fatigue; the Giants reach the contest first, dominating when the game gets gritty.

Against Geelong, midfielder Clayton Oliver won key contests, while ruck Kieren Briggs dominated at ground level. GWS then completely flipped the script in the final quarter, winning centre clearances 5-0 - led by captain Toby Greene and midfielder Finn Callaghan - and dominating pre-clearance tackles 14-11.

This fitness also translates directly into territory. GWS uses an effective defensive zone that traps the ball and hinges on their running defenders.

Kieren Briggs win a hit-out against Shannon Neale during the match between GWS and Geelong in R18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Because defenders like Lachie Whitfield and Connor Idun maintain their workrate late in games, the Giants transition from defence to offence with speed, slicing teams open from the backline.

The Giants rank second in the League (26.2 per cent) for transitioning the ball from defence to attack, maintaining that high efficiency late into games.

However, their system struggles at the source.

Finn Callaghan during the round 18 match between Greater Western Sydney and Geelong at Engie Stadium, on July 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Giants rank equal last (18th) for centre bounce clearance differential (-2.4) and 15th for clearance efficiency (78.4 per cent). Their game is built for open space and transition; in static centre bounces, they are heavily beaten.

Yet, even top teams do not need to win every clearance. Modern sides can bypass stoppages by using structured defensive zones to intercept the ball and score from turnovers - an area where GWS remains lethal.

This vulnerability explains why the Giants' fourth-quarter points differential is not higher. While they give up cheap territory at restarts, their engine allows them to instantly lock down general play, turning the final term into a defensive stranglehold rather than a shootout.