CARLTON forward Harry McKay has suffered a meniscus tear and bruising in his left knee, but scans have cleared Adam Cerra of a hamstring strain.
McKay came from the ground within the first 10 minutes of Saturday night's clash with Collingwood following a knee-on-knee collision with teammate Sam Walsh.
The forward tried to work through the pain and spent an extended period on the stationary bike, but was ultimately ruled out of the game at quarter-time.
The spearhead underwent scans on Sunday which confirmed a minor tear in his meniscus, as well as bone bruising, but the Blues have not yet ruled him out to face Gold Coast next week.
Cerra experienced hamstring tightness on the night and was withdrawn from the game as a precaution, however scans today showed no hamstring strain.
Both players will be monitored throughout the week, with their availability to play against the Suns to be determined later this week.
More to come