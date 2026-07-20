The coaches' votes for the round 19 games are in

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal for the Western Bulldogs against Gold Coast in R19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

NICK Daicos and Marcus Bontempelli continue to streak away at the top of the leaderboard in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, with both being voted the best on ground in round 19.

Bontempelli picked up 10 votes in the Western Bulldogs win over Gold Coast on Sunday, one of four players to get a perfect 10 votes in round 19.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

But with Daicos getting nine votes for Collingwood in its win over Carlton, it means Bontempelli has cut the Magpies star's lead at the top by just one vote, with Daicos now 17 votes clear.

Bontempelli is now a further 22 votes clear of Luke Jackson in third spot, essentially making the battle for the award a two-horse race with five rounds to go.

Tom Sparrow, Harris Andrews and Jarman Impey were the other players to get a perfect score of 10 from the coaches in round 19.

Bailey Smith and Rowan Marshall got nine votes each from Geelong's win over St Kilda, while Darcy Fogarty (nine) was best on for Adelaide against Sydney.

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Caleb Serong (eight) led the way for Fremantle while Sam Durham got nine votes in Essendon's breakthrough win over Greater Western Sydney.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Geelong v St Kilda

9 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

9 Rowan Marshall (STK)

6 Gryan Miers (GEEL)

2 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

2 Oisin Mullin (GEEL)

1 James Worpel (GEEL)

1 Jack Henry (GEEL)

Sydney v Adelaide

9 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)

7 Wayne Milera (ADEL)

6 Tom Papley (SYD)

4 Chad Warner (SYD)

4 Izak Rankine (ADEL)

Port Adelaide v Fremantle

8 Caleb Serong (FRE)

7 Joe Richards (PORT)

6 Jye Amiss (FRE)

5 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

2 Isaiah Dudley (FRE)

1 Aliir Aliir (PORT)

1 Ollie Wines (PORT)

North Melbourne v Melbourne

10 Tom Sparrow (MELB)

7 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

4 Jake Bowey (MELB)

3 Matthew Jefferson (MELB)

2 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

2 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

1 Koltyn Tholstrup (MELB)

1 Max Gawn (MELB)

Collingwood v Carlton

9 Nick Daicos (COLL)

8 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

6 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

3 Dan Houston (COLL)

3 Jagga Smith (CARL)

1 Tim Membrey (COLL)

West Coast v Brisbane

10 Harris Andrews (BL)

7 Kai Lohmann (BL)

6 Will Ashcroft (BL)

3 Josh Dunkley (BL)

2 Lachie Neale (BL)

1 Jake Waterman (WCE)

1 Ryan Lester (BL)

Richmond v Hawthorn

10 Jarman Impey (HAW)

7 Mitch Lewis (HAW)

7 Connor MacDonald (HAW)

4 Nick Watson (HAW)

2 Josh Battle (HAW)

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

6 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

6 Bailey Williams (WB)

4 Touk Miller (GCFC)

3 Sam Collins (GCFC)

1 Matthew Kennedy (WB)

Essendon v Greater Western Sydney

9 Sam Durham (ESS)

8 Zach Merrett (ESS)

7 Nick Bryan (ESS)

2 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

2 Connor Idun (GWS)

1 Dyson Sharp (ESS)

1 Archie Roberts (ESS)

LEADERBOARD

115 Nick Daicos (COLL)

98 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

76 Luke Jackson (FRE)

75 Max Gawn (MELB)

74 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

68 Zak Butters (PORT)

65 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

65 Max Holmes (GEEL)

64 Will Ashcroft (BL)

64 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

64 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

63 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

63 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)