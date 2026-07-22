Brisbane forward Kai Lohmann was going through a lean patch until he was reminded how good he can actually be

Kai Lohmann during round 19 between West Coast and Brisbane at Optus Stadium, July 18, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

IT JUST took a little nudge from Hugh McCluggage to remind Kai Lohmann how good a player he was.

Brisbane's livewire small forward was going through a lean patch in the middle of the season and was struggling to turn things around.

So he spoke to the Lions' co-captain.

"He probably just reminded me of 2024, some of the stuff that I was doing in the finals," Lohmann said.

"He actually said to watch the Grand Final again, and it probably just reminded me how good I can be.

"I just kept moving, and … my pressure was really good. Just getting back to that."

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Many forget in that 2024 Grand Final that Sydney kicked the game's first two goals and it was Lohmann who was Brisbane's firestarter, kicking two in a minute to get the game back on level terms.

He would finish with four goals in the runaway win to announce himself as a star of the future.

Injury dogged the first half of his 2025, but Lohmann came good, kicking nine goals in the Lions' finals campaign, including two in the decider against Geelong.

Kai Lohmann in action during the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

He started this year well, but has produced arguably the best month of his career since the mid-season bye.

The 23-year-old has kicked 14 goals in the past month, including bags of five and four in away wins over Geelong and West Coast.

"Obviously, as a player, all you want is consistency and to play well every week," he said.

"It's hard, and especially as a as a small forward as well, you get limited opportunities. I feel like if my pressure is good every week, then I'm playing my role, so I'm just lucky the goals are coming as well.

"Sometimes the pressure is probably not there, but I feel like in the last month it has been, so it's been really helping me."