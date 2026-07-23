Oscar Allen during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on May 26, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan is unsure whether to bring Oscar Allen back into the AFL team or give him another week in the VFL.

Allen returned from a 12-week foot injury through the reserves last week, slogging his way through torrential rain in Sydney to finish with one goal from six disposals against the Swans.

Not only does Fagan have to decide when the right time is for the former West Coast captain to be elevated, but also whether he wants to change his structure from two recognised tall forwards to three.

Currently on a six-game winning streak, the Lions have used Logan Morris and Eric Hipwood as their tall targets, with ruckmen Sam Draper and Darcy Fort occasionally resting inside forward 50.

"It's really hard to change a team that's winning and to make change for change's sake," Fagan said on Thursday morning.

"And unfortunately, with weather last weekend in Sydney … it was a little hard to tell whether Oscar's in any form or not.

Learn More 01:14

"It was just one of those days that was not great for forwards. So, yeah, tough decision that one this week. Not sure which way we'll go."

Complicating things further is the fact Allen played just 23 games in his final two seasons at the Eagles as he battled a range of lower body injuries.

He played Brisbane's first seven games of the season, kicking 12 goals.

Ahead of hosting Port Adelaide at the Gabba on Sunday, Fagan said he only needed "a week or two" to decide whether three tall forwards would work or not.

"We're not under any time pressure at the moment," he said. "We've got a little bit of time up our sleeve.

"He understood the situation last week, and he was fantastic in the team meeting, helping us get ready for West Coast.

Learn More 34:36

"The truth is, he hasn't played since round seven this year here, and he's missed a lot of football over the previous two years.

"We just want to make sure that when he does get back into the AFL team, whether that's this weekend or next or whenever, that he's in the best shape to be as great a contributor to our team effort that he can."

Fagan said he expected Dayne Zorko to retain his place against Port after suffering some "hamstring awareness" against West Coast.