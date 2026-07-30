NICK Daicos' red-hot form has well and truly captured everyone's attention.
A month after AFL.com.au users voted Marcus Bontempelli the best player in the competition, Daicos has taken the mantle.
This week, AFL.com.au's team of experts put Daicos at No.1 in The 25, our July rankings of the best 25 players in the competition right now.
And users agreed, with 46.73 per cent voting Daicos as their No.1, and the gap is big.
Bontempelli came in second with 20.99 per cent, with the two clearly voted the competition's best players.
They were followed by Fremantle star Luke Jackson, St Kilda gun Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Sydney's Isaac Heeney.
Whether Daicos is still the No.1 in a month when we do our updated rankings remains to be seen, with plenty of room to move as the season heats up.
Who is the best player in the AFL right now?
(poll results on AFL.com.au)
Nick Daicos - 46.73 per cent
Marcus Bontempelli - 20.99 per cent
Luke Jackson - 9.08 per cent
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera - 9.05 per cent
Isaac Heeney - 5.76 per cent
Jordan Dawson - 4.48 per cent
Kysaiah Pickett - 2.47 per cent
Zak Butters - 1.45 per cent