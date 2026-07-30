Who is the competition's best player? AFL.com.au users had their say

Nick Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash against North Melbourne in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

NICK Daicos' red-hot form has well and truly captured everyone's attention.

A month after AFL.com.au users voted Marcus Bontempelli the best player in the competition, Daicos has taken the mantle.

This week, AFL.com.au's team of experts put Daicos at No.1 in The 25, our July rankings of the best 25 players in the competition right now.

And users agreed, with 46.73 per cent voting Daicos as their No.1, and the gap is big.

Bontempelli came in second with 20.99 per cent, with the two clearly voted the competition's best players.

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They were followed by Fremantle star Luke Jackson, St Kilda gun Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Sydney's Isaac Heeney.

Whether Daicos is still the No.1 in a month when we do our updated rankings remains to be seen, with plenty of room to move as the season heats up.

Who is the best player in the AFL right now?

(poll results on AFL.com.au)

Nick Daicos - 46.73 per cent

Marcus Bontempelli - 20.99 per cent

Luke Jackson - 9.08 per cent

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera - 9.05 per cent

Isaac Heeney - 5.76 per cent

Jordan Dawson - 4.48 per cent

Kysaiah Pickett - 2.47 per cent

Zak Butters - 1.45 per cent