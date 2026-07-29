COLLINGWOOD and Hawthorn will meet in a blockbuster Saturday night clash as part of two games in one day at the MCG, while four AFL and NAB AFLW double-headers are among the highlights of a massive end to the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.
The fixture for rounds 23 and 24 has been released in full, with the Pies to also take on Brisbane in a Friday night blockbuster in the final round of the home and away season.
>> SCROLL DOWN OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL R23-24 FIXTURE
In round 23, Richmond and St Kilda will kick off a huge day of footy at the MCG in the early afternoon of Saturday, August 15 before the Hawks and the Pies take to the same field that night.
Also on that Saturday, North Melbourne will host a men's and women's double-header at Marvel Stadium. The Kangaroos' reigning AFLW premiership side will begin the action from 1pm AEST against Geelong, before North's men take on the Cats from 3.45pm.
The second of the double-headers will take place the next day, when Greater Western Sydney's men's side hosts West Coast at Engie Stadium at 1.40pm AEST before the Giants' women play the Eagles.
Meanwhile, the Western Bulldogs host Carlton in a finals-shaping clash at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, August 16.
In round 24, the Pies and Lions will face off under the Friday night lights in an MCG blockbuster from 7.40pm.
Carlton hosts premiership favourite Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a clash that could define the Blues' hopes of a finals berth.
That night, Geelong will host Richmond at GMHBA Stadium after the Cats' AFLW team hosts St Kilda, while Adelaide takes on Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval.
The race for second spot and a home qualifying final could be decided on the final day of the season, with Sydney hosting North Melbourne from 3.20pm AEST before the Hawks take on West Coast at 5.20pm AWST.
The Swans' clash with the Roos is also part of a double-header, with Sydney to host Essendon in the AFLW at 12.30pm AEST.
2026 TOYOTA AFL PREMIERSHIP SEASON FIXTURE, R23-24
ROUND 23
Friday, August 14
Fremantle v Adelaide, Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
Saturday, August 15
Richmond v St Kilda, MCG, 12.35pm AEST
North Melbourne v Geelong, Marvel Stadium, 3.45pm AEST*
Brisbane v Gold Coast, Gabba, 4.15pm AEST
Hawthorn v Collingwood, MCG, 7.40pm AEST
Port Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST
Sunday, August 16
GWS v West Coast, Engie Stadium, 1.40pm AEST**
Western Bulldogs v Carlton, Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST
Essendon v Sydney, MCG, 4.40pm AEST
* Double-header with NM v Geel AFLW game from 1pm AEST
** Double-header with GWS v WC AFLW game after AFL game
ROUND 24
Thursday, August 20
St Kilda v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST
Friday, August 21
Collingwood v Brisbane, MCG, 7.40pm AEST
Saturday, August 22
Carlton v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 1.15pm AEST
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, MCG, 4.15pm AEST
Geelong v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium, 7.45pm AEST*
Adelaide v GWS, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST
Sunday, August 23
Essendon v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium, 12.20pm AEST
Sydney v North Melbourne, SCG, 3.20pm AEST**
West Coast v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium, 5.20pm AWST
* Double-header with Geel v StK AFLW from 5pm AEST
** Double-header with Syd v Ess AFLW from 12.30pm AEST