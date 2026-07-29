The full details for rounds 23 and 24 have been released

Levi Ashcroft is tackled by Josh Daicos during Brisbane's clash against Collingwood in round four, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD and Hawthorn will meet in a blockbuster Saturday night clash as part of two games in one day at the MCG, while four AFL and NAB AFLW double-headers are among the highlights of a massive end to the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

The fixture for rounds 23 and 24 has been released in full, with the Pies to also take on Brisbane in a Friday night blockbuster in the final round of the home and away season.

>> SCROLL DOWN OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL R23-24 FIXTURE

In round 23, Richmond and St Kilda will kick off a huge day of footy at the MCG in the early afternoon of Saturday, August 15 before the Hawks and the Pies take to the same field that night.

Also on that Saturday, North Melbourne will host a men's and women's double-header at Marvel Stadium. The Kangaroos' reigning AFLW premiership side will begin the action from 1pm AEST against Geelong, before North's men take on the Cats from 3.45pm.

The second of the double-headers will take place the next day, when Greater Western Sydney's men's side hosts West Coast at Engie Stadium at 1.40pm AEST before the Giants' women play the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Western Bulldogs host Carlton in a finals-shaping clash at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, August 16.

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In round 24, the Pies and Lions will face off under the Friday night lights in an MCG blockbuster from 7.40pm.

Carlton hosts premiership favourite Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a clash that could define the Blues' hopes of a finals berth.

That night, Geelong will host Richmond at GMHBA Stadium after the Cats' AFLW team hosts St Kilda, while Adelaide takes on Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval.

The race for second spot and a home qualifying final could be decided on the final day of the season, with Sydney hosting North Melbourne from 3.20pm AEST before the Hawks take on West Coast at 5.20pm AWST.

The Swans' clash with the Roos is also part of a double-header, with Sydney to host Essendon in the AFLW at 12.30pm AEST.

2026 TOYOTA AFL PREMIERSHIP SEASON FIXTURE, R23-24

ROUND 23

Friday, August 14

Fremantle v Adelaide, Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

Saturday, August 15

Richmond v St Kilda, MCG, 12.35pm AEST

North Melbourne v Geelong, Marvel Stadium, 3.45pm AEST*

Brisbane v Gold Coast, Gabba, 4.15pm AEST

Hawthorn v Collingwood, MCG, 7.40pm AEST

Port Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST

Sunday, August 16

GWS v West Coast, Engie Stadium, 1.40pm AEST**

Western Bulldogs v Carlton, Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

Essendon v Sydney, MCG, 4.40pm AEST

* Double-header with NM v Geel AFLW game from 1pm AEST

** Double-header with GWS v WC AFLW game after AFL game

ROUND 24



Thursday, August 20

St Kilda v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

Friday, August 21

Collingwood v Brisbane, MCG, 7.40pm AEST

Saturday, August 22

Carlton v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 1.15pm AEST

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, MCG, 4.15pm AEST

Geelong v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium, 7.45pm AEST*

Adelaide v GWS, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST

Sunday, August 23

Essendon v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium, 12.20pm AEST

Sydney v North Melbourne, SCG, 3.20pm AEST**

West Coast v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium, 5.20pm AWST

* Double-header with Geel v StK AFLW from 5pm AEST

** Double-header with Syd v Ess AFLW from 12.30pm AEST