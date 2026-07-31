Fremantle flexes its muscles late to record a 37-point win over the Western Bulldogs

Caleb Serong celebrates a goal during the match between Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A CRUCIAL piece of Fremantle's premiership puzzle is now in place after the ladder leaders sealed a top-two finish and finals double chance, winning a war of attrition against a flooding Western Bulldogs team by 37 points on Friday night.

The prime-time stars of 2026, the Dockers continued their undefeated run at home this season and won for the ninth time this year on a Thursday or Friday night, kicking seven goals to one in the second half to win 11.12 (78) to 5.11 (41).

DOCKERS v BULLDOGS Full match details and stats

They can seal just the second minor premiership in their history with a win against Melbourne at the MCG next week, or if Sydney loses to St Kilda on Saturday, with Friday night's 18th win for the season setting a new club record.

The Bulldogs did not make it easy, travelling to Perth with a clear plan and flooding numbers back from the opening quarter to turn the contest into a dour slog, with the tactic working in the opening half.

As they have done all season, however, the Dockers made the adjustments they needed and went on a six-goal run in the second half, gradually wrenching the game open to celebrate their 11th win at home this season.

Star forward Josh Treacy was the difference in his 100th game, presenting relentlessly in a flooded forward line to kick three goals and drive the Dockers' second-half surge in a combative performance.

At the other end of the ground, key defender Oscar McDonald was outstanding with 12 marks and 22 disposals, intercepting throughout and using the ball well to give the Dockers great stability in a different type of game.

Co-captain Caleb Serong (17 and six clearances) stood up at critical moments and kicked two important goals, while Karl Worner drove plenty of offensive play from half-back when the Dockers got their game rolling in the second half.

Beaten at stoppages (37-29) and contested ball (128-108) by the hungry Dogs, the Dockers had to be patient with the ball and pick their way through heavy traffic, racking up 126 marks to the visitors' 74.

Their patience paid off, however, with Beveridge's team unable to sustain the gruelling defensive style for a full four quarters against the competition's best team, with the Dockers eventually breaking them with weight of inside 50s (54-38).

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Midfielders Ed Richards (26 and nine clearances) and Tom Liberatore (28 and six) fought hard at the coalface for the Bulldogs, while Buku Khamis held the backline together. Wingman Cooper Hynes booted two goals and impressed with 22 disposals in a highly defensive role.

Justin Longmuir conceded this week that the Dockers' opening quarters have been an issue after losing five of the past six, and Friday night's start was far from inspiring as both teams locked in defensively.

The Dockers controlled field position with 15 inside 50s to six, but they couldn't generate the quick movement and clean entries needed to break the deadlock, with star ruckman Luke Jackson finally kicking the opening goal after 22 minutes.

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Hynes responded for the Dogs, with the Dockers taking a one-point lead into the first break but needing to sharpen their game as midfielder Serong called the group in immediately for a firm address.

Caleb Serong had a bit to say at quarter time 👀#AFLFreoDogs pic.twitter.com/FE6GuRLIEX — AFL (@AFL) July 31, 2026

The Dogs continued to flood large numbers back into defence in the second quarter, but Treacy adjusted his game and found pockets of space to lead and mark, kicking his first goal as the Dockers used uncontested marks to control play.

Matthew Johnson launched another from 50m, while Serong caught Richards holding the ball inside 50 to add another and open a 12-point lead.

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The Bulldogs continued to respond when challenged, however, with Rhylee West and Rory Lobb booting late goals to tie the game at half-time, giving the Dockers a new challenge to work through at the main break.

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The game came alive in the third term, with a turnover in attack from Lobb allowing the Dockers to get their counter-attack game going, ending with a contested mark and goal for Treacy.

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Serong capitalised after a horror turnover in defence from Sam Davidson, with Murphy Reid (22 and six inside 50s) playing his role in the build-up with some soccer skills on the boundary line to keep the play alive.

The Dockers had control but didn't get full bang for buck, kicking 2.5 for the quarter and taking a 14-point lead into the last change but knowing the Bulldogs would be hard to crack after three quarters of defensive discipline.

More to come

FREMANTLE 1.3 4.5 6.10 11.12 (78)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 1.2 4.5 4.8 5.11 (41)

GOALS

Fremantle: Treacy 3, Serong 2, Jackson 2, Bolton, Dudley, Johnson, Voss

Western Bulldogs: Hynes 2, Lobb, Sanders, West

BEST

Fremantle: Treacy, McDonald, Serong, Worner, Erasmus, Jackson

Western Bulldogs: Richards, Liberatore, Hynes, Khamis, Freijah

INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Crowd: 53,524 at Optus Stadium