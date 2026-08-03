The Match Review findings from Sunday's round 21 games are in

Luke Trainor walks up the race ahead of the match between St Kilda and Richmond at Marvel Stadium in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND defender Luke Trainor has copped a one-game suspension for striking West Coast's Jack Williams.

The pair were niggling at each other in the first half of Sunday's game at the MCG but Trainor's frustrations boiled over and he punched Williams in the stomach behind play.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional, medium impact and body contact, leading to the one-game ban.

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If the Tigers accept the ban, Trainor will miss their clash with Adelaide on Saturday night.

Sunday's 11-point win over the Eagles was Richmond's first win in nine starts.

The only other charge from Sunday's games was Adelaide's Josh Worrell being fined for striking Essendon's Angus Clarke.