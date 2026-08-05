Arki Butler in action during Vic Metro's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Western Australia on June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

DOUGIE Cochrane, Cody Walker and Arki Butler headline the group of 63 prospects invited to this year's Telstra AFL Draft Combine.

The four-day national Combine will run from Wednesday, September 30 to Saturday, October 3, where this year's draft class will undergo athletic testing and interviews with clubs.

After winning the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships title, Vic Metro dominated the invites to the Draft Combine, with 22 players added from the squad. Official invites went out to players in recent days.

Butler, Harry van Hattum and Gus Teixeira are among the top talents from Metro who will be there, with the interviews with clubs again to be held at the MCG and testing to take place at the state hockey and netball centre.

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Another 39 draft hopefuls have been invited to test for a state Combine, with the AFL open to adding more players if they garner significant club interest before the Combines. 

The invite list is compiled based on club votes from recruiters, who submit their lists of players they are interested in. 

2026 TELSTRA AFL DRAFT COMBINE LIST

NAME

STATE

CLUB

Zac Antonellos

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Will Antrobus

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Keenan Boi

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Tyson Bradley

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Lachie Burrows

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Arki Butler

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Harrison Chapman

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Douglas Cochrane

SA

Central District

Harvie Cooke

VIC M

Northern Knights

Sam Devers

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

George Dimer

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Ethan Drever

VIC C

GWV Rebels

Kodah Edwards

SA

South Adelaide

Jake Eime

SA

Central District

Khaled El Souki

VIC M

Western Jets

Archie Elliott

VIC C

GWV Rebels 

Harry Franz

SA

Glenelg

George Gale

WA

Claremont

Sam Gayfer

VIC M

Northern Knights

Mitchell Harris

SA

Woodville-West Torrens

Ethan Herbert

SA

North Adelaide

Lachlan Hicks

VIC M

Western Jets

Tate Hodgson

VIC M

Northern Knights

Lewis Houndsome

VIC M

Northern Knights

Gus Kennedy

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Jordan Knapp

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Toby Krasna

VIC M

Northern Knights

Xavier Ladbrook

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Kobe LeCras

WA

West Perth

Anthony Long

SA

West Adelaide

Albert MacGowan

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Wil Malady

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Seb Marsic

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Ethan Matthews

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy

Cameron Maynard

WA

South Fremantle

Hugh McCallum

TAS

Tasmania Devils 

Mason McGroder

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Heath Mellody

WA

Claremont

Caylen Murray

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Marlon Neocleous

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Jackson O'Brien

VIC C

GWV Rebels

Kai Parker

VIC M

Northern Knights

Gabriel Patterson

SA

Glenelg

Jackson Phillips

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Jack Pickett

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Jack Slattery

SA

Woodville-West Torrens

Sonny Smiler

NT

Northern Territory Academy

Clancy Snell

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Andrio Sousa

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Harvey Spawton-Guy

WA

West Perth

Archie Spencer

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Leo Steed

WA

Swan Districts

Darcy Szerszyn

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Sam Tassone

SA

North Adelaide

Gus Teixeira

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Archie Van Dyk

SA

South Adelaide

Harry Van Hattum

VIC M

Northern Knights 

Benji Van Rooyen

WA

Claremont 

Cody Walker

VIC C

Bendigo Pioneers

Memphis Webb

SA

North Adelaide

Angus White

SA

South Adelaide

Billy Wigmore

VIC M

Western Jets

Noah Williams

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

 
2026 TELSTRA AFL STATE DRAFT COMBINE LIST

NAME

STATE

CLUB

Tanner Armstrong

VIC C

Murray Bushrangers

Harper Banfield

WA

Claremont

Charlie Bradford

SA

West Adelaide 

Tom Brown

WA

Claremont

Max Downes

VIC M

Northern Knights

Jett Elek

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Cain Florance

SA

South Adelaide

Jack Gordon

SA

Central District

Hudson Graham

WA

South Fremantle

Archie Hill

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Cooper Hodge

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Jobe Janeway

SA

Glenelg

Kane Johnson

WA

Perth

Blake Justice

VIC M

Calder Cannons

Garrison Kehn

WA

East Perth

Jack Leys

SA

Woodville-West Torrens

Kale Matthews-Hampton

SA

Sturt 

Aidan McCartney

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Lachlan McGlade

WA

East Perth

Jacob McNicol

SA

Glenelg

Henry Meaney

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Jake Medved

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Charlie Nash

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Jack Nelson

SA

Sturt 

Klay Nicholls

VIC C

GWV Rebels

Matthew Owen

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Marcus Prasad

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Lucas Robinson

WA

South Fremantle

Jake Soutar

WA

East Perth

Cody Templeton

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Reece Thompson

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Angus Tippet

VIC M

Western Jets

Cooper White

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Jasper Williams

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Brodie Wilson

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Chas Woodward

VIC M

Northern Knights

Flynn Woolhouse

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Brady Wright

VIC C

Werribee (VFL)

Finlay Yeo

WA

East Fremantle