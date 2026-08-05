The players picked to attend the 2026 Telstra AFL Draft Combine have been named

Arki Butler in action during Vic Metro's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Western Australia on June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

DOUGIE Cochrane, Cody Walker and Arki Butler headline the group of 63 prospects invited to this year's Telstra AFL Draft Combine.

The four-day national Combine will run from Wednesday, September 30 to Saturday, October 3, where this year's draft class will undergo athletic testing and interviews with clubs.

After winning the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships title, Vic Metro dominated the invites to the Draft Combine, with 22 players added from the squad. Official invites went out to players in recent days.

Butler, Harry van Hattum and Gus Teixeira are among the top talents from Metro who will be there, with the interviews with clubs again to be held at the MCG and testing to take place at the state hockey and netball centre.

Learn More 32:06

Another 39 draft hopefuls have been invited to test for a state Combine, with the AFL open to adding more players if they garner significant club interest before the Combines.

The invite list is compiled based on club votes from recruiters, who submit their lists of players they are interested in.

2026 TELSTRA AFL DRAFT COMBINE LIST

NAME STATE CLUB Zac Antonellos VIC M Eastern Ranges Will Antrobus VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Keenan Boi VIC C Gippsland Power Tyson Bradley VIC M Sandringham Dragons Lachie Burrows VIC M Sandringham Dragons Arki Butler VIC M Sandringham Dragons Harrison Chapman VIC M Eastern Ranges Douglas Cochrane SA Central District Harvie Cooke VIC M Northern Knights Sam Devers VIC M Eastern Ranges George Dimer VIC M Sandringham Dragons Ethan Drever VIC C GWV Rebels Kodah Edwards SA South Adelaide Jake Eime SA Central District Khaled El Souki VIC M Western Jets Archie Elliott VIC C GWV Rebels Harry Franz SA Glenelg George Gale WA Claremont Sam Gayfer VIC M Northern Knights Mitchell Harris SA Woodville-West Torrens Ethan Herbert SA North Adelaide Lachlan Hicks VIC M Western Jets Tate Hodgson VIC M Northern Knights Lewis Houndsome VIC M Northern Knights Gus Kennedy VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Jordan Knapp VIC M Eastern Ranges Toby Krasna VIC M Northern Knights Xavier Ladbrook VIC C Gippsland Power Kobe LeCras WA West Perth Anthony Long SA West Adelaide Albert MacGowan VIC M Sandringham Dragons Wil Malady VIC C Gippsland Power Seb Marsic VIC M Oakleigh Chargers Ethan Matthews NSW/ACT GWS Giants Academy Cameron Maynard WA South Fremantle Hugh McCallum TAS Tasmania Devils Mason McGroder NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy Heath Mellody WA Claremont Caylen Murray QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Marlon Neocleous VIC C Gippsland Power Jackson O'Brien VIC C GWV Rebels Kai Parker VIC M Northern Knights Gabriel Patterson SA Glenelg Jackson Phillips VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Jack Pickett VIC C Geelong Falcons Jack Slattery SA Woodville-West Torrens Sonny Smiler NT Northern Territory Academy Clancy Snell VIC C Gippsland Power Andrio Sousa VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Harvey Spawton-Guy WA West Perth Archie Spencer VIC M Eastern Ranges Leo Steed WA Swan Districts Darcy Szerszyn VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Sam Tassone SA North Adelaide Gus Teixeira VIC M Sandringham Dragons Archie Van Dyk SA South Adelaide Harry Van Hattum VIC M Northern Knights Benji Van Rooyen WA Claremont Cody Walker VIC C Bendigo Pioneers Memphis Webb SA North Adelaide Angus White SA South Adelaide Billy Wigmore VIC M Western Jets Noah Williams VIC C Geelong Falcons



2026 TELSTRA AFL STATE DRAFT COMBINE LIST