DOUGIE Cochrane, Cody Walker and Arki Butler headline the group of 63 prospects invited to this year's Telstra AFL Draft Combine.
The four-day national Combine will run from Wednesday, September 30 to Saturday, October 3, where this year's draft class will undergo athletic testing and interviews with clubs.
After winning the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships title, Vic Metro dominated the invites to the Draft Combine, with 22 players added from the squad. Official invites went out to players in recent days.
Butler, Harry van Hattum and Gus Teixeira are among the top talents from Metro who will be there, with the interviews with clubs again to be held at the MCG and testing to take place at the state hockey and netball centre.
Another 39 draft hopefuls have been invited to test for a state Combine, with the AFL open to adding more players if they garner significant club interest before the Combines.
The invite list is compiled based on club votes from recruiters, who submit their lists of players they are interested in.
2026 TELSTRA AFL DRAFT COMBINE LIST
|
NAME
|
STATE
|
CLUB
|
Zac Antonellos
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Will Antrobus
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Keenan Boi
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Tyson Bradley
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Lachie Burrows
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Arki Butler
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Harrison Chapman
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Douglas Cochrane
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Harvie Cooke
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Sam Devers
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
George Dimer
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Ethan Drever
|
VIC C
|
GWV Rebels
|
Kodah Edwards
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Jake Eime
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Khaled El Souki
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Archie Elliott
|
VIC C
|
GWV Rebels
|
Harry Franz
|
SA
|
Glenelg
|
George Gale
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
Sam Gayfer
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Mitchell Harris
|
SA
|
Woodville-West Torrens
|
Ethan Herbert
|
SA
|
North Adelaide
|
Lachlan Hicks
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Tate Hodgson
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Lewis Houndsome
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Gus Kennedy
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Jordan Knapp
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Toby Krasna
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Xavier Ladbrook
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Kobe LeCras
|
WA
|
West Perth
|
Anthony Long
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Albert MacGowan
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Wil Malady
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Seb Marsic
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Ethan Matthews
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Cameron Maynard
|
WA
|
South Fremantle
|
Hugh McCallum
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Mason McGroder
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Heath Mellody
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
Caylen Murray
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Marlon Neocleous
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Jackson O'Brien
|
VIC C
|
GWV Rebels
|
Kai Parker
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Gabriel Patterson
|
SA
|
Glenelg
|
Jackson Phillips
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Jack Pickett
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Jack Slattery
|
SA
|
Woodville-West Torrens
|
Sonny Smiler
|
NT
|
Northern Territory Academy
|
Clancy Snell
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Andrio Sousa
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Harvey Spawton-Guy
|
WA
|
West Perth
|
Archie Spencer
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Leo Steed
|
WA
|
Swan Districts
|
Darcy Szerszyn
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Sam Tassone
|
SA
|
North Adelaide
|
Gus Teixeira
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Archie Van Dyk
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Harry Van Hattum
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Benji Van Rooyen
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
Cody Walker
|
VIC C
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Memphis Webb
|
SA
|
North Adelaide
|
Angus White
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Billy Wigmore
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Noah Williams
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
2026 TELSTRA AFL STATE DRAFT COMBINE LIST
|
NAME
|
STATE
|
CLUB
|
Tanner Armstrong
|
VIC C
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Harper Banfield
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
Charlie Bradford
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Tom Brown
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
Max Downes
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Jett Elek
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Cain Florance
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Jack Gordon
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Hudson Graham
|
WA
|
South Fremantle
|
Archie Hill
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Cooper Hodge
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Jobe Janeway
|
SA
|
Glenelg
|
Kane Johnson
|
WA
|
Perth
|
Blake Justice
|
VIC M
|
Calder Cannons
|
Garrison Kehn
|
WA
|
East Perth
|
Jack Leys
|
SA
|
Woodville-West Torrens
|
Kale Matthews-Hampton
|
SA
|
Sturt
|
Aidan McCartney
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Lachlan McGlade
|
WA
|
East Perth
|
Jacob McNicol
|
SA
|
Glenelg
|
Henry Meaney
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Jake Medved
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Charlie Nash
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Jack Nelson
|
SA
|
Sturt
|
Klay Nicholls
|
VIC C
|
GWV Rebels
|
Matthew Owen
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Marcus Prasad
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Lucas Robinson
|
WA
|
South Fremantle
|
Jake Soutar
|
WA
|
East Perth
|
Cody Templeton
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Reece Thompson
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Angus Tippet
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Cooper White
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Jasper Williams
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Brodie Wilson
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Chas Woodward
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Flynn Woolhouse
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Brady Wright
|
VIC C
|
Werribee (VFL)
|
Finlay Yeo
|
WA
|
East Fremantle