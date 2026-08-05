Toby Bedford and Jake Stringer are seen at Greater Western Sydney training on August 5, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GREATER Western Sydney forward Toby Bedford has publicly backed teammate Jake Stringer, rejecting claims the veteran has lost support or created tension within the playing group.

It was reported by Channel Seven on Monday that Stringer's relationships with teammates had been strained by a failed business venture.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Bedford downplayed any internal rift, instead emphasising Stringer's leadership and positive presence at the club.

"He's been a great teammate, and I don't think any relationships that I know of have been damaged," Bedford said.

"He comes in here, he's a great leader for the younger boys, and he's someone that's won a premiership, has been at a couple of clubs, and is a veteran of the game – and is also a superstar. He's helped our young boys develop and learn the game better than anyone."

Stringer's long-term future at the Giants remains uncertain despite leading the GWS goalkicking with 40 majors this season.

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Cal Twomey reported on Gettable last month that the uncontracted Stringer was exploring his options for 2027 and looks unlikely to remain at GWS.

Meanwhile, preparing to celebrate his 100th AFL game on Sunday against Gold Coast, Bedford reflected on his own football journey and expressed immense gratitude to GWS for reigniting his career following his move from Melbourne ahead of the 2023 season.

The 26-year-old was particularly excited to mark the milestone alongside his family, who are travelling from as far as the Kimberley region to watch him play in Canberra.

"I can't thank the club enough for getting me over from the Dees and kickstarting my career and allowing me to play 100 games. It's something I'm going to be super proud of, and I know my family's proud of as well," Bedford said.

Toby Bedford is seen at Greater Western Sydney training on August 5, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Reflecting on his time with the Demons, Bedford admitted to a reality check that ultimately drove him to push his limits.

"When I was at Melbourne, I probably thought I was a better player than I was. I probably wasn't ready for it when I thought I was," he said.

"It made me work harder, and that's what I try to help these boys do: work harder, work on your skills, and when your time comes, really take it with both hands."

Toby Bedford in action at Greater Western Sydney training on August 5, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Now a leader at GWS, Bedford is using those hard-earned lessons to mentor the next generation.

"With the young boys coming through, any advice I can give, I try to, and I try to help them as much as I can," he said.

"Joey (Josaia Delana), especially, who I've worked closely with, is starting to do that. He played a pretty good game on the weekend, and I keep telling him I'm proud of him. So, hopefully, he goes again this week."