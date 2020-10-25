BROUGHT TO YOU BY
WITH the fun and drama of the AFL Trade and Free Agency period about to begin, every club now knows its draft hand following Richmond's premiership triumph on Saturday night. 

Greater Western Sydney and Geelong are set to be key players. 

The Giants are without a first-round pick, but could be set to load up in the coming weeks with five players wanting to depart.

>> Check out the full draft order and club-by-club picks below

Jeremy Cameron (Geelong), Zac Williams (Carlton) and Aidan Corr (North Melbourne) are all restricted free agents on the move, meaning if the Giants opt against matching rival contracts, they will be compensated with picks from the AFL. 

Williams and Corr are believed to have both been offered long-term deals on good money.

Based on past examples, GWS could expect to receive pick No.9 for Williams – one pick after the original selection in the draft the Giants traded to Adelaide last year – and either a late first-round or early second-round pick for Corr.

PHANTOM FORM GUIDE Cal Twomey's latest rankings

Cameron is a different kettle of fish though.

The Giants are likely to match the Cats' offer for their star forward, forcing a trade, where they would likely ask for two first-round selections in return.

Jeremy Cameron has told Greater Western Sydney he wants to play for Geelong. Picture: AFL Media

Geelong has a strong draft hand, with picks 11 (from Gold Coast), 13 (West Coast) and 18 for this year's NAB AFL Draft they could use to deal for Cameron.

Then there's Giants youngsters Jye Caldwell (Essendon) and Jackson Hately (Adelaide) that also want out.

DRAFT HUB Latest news, profiles, highlights, more

The year's free agency window runs from October 30-November 6 and the Trade Period is scheduled for November 4-12.  

The NAB AFL Draft will be held during the week commencing December 7.

ROUND ONE
1 Adelaide
2 North Melbourne
3 Sydney
4 Hawthorn
5 Gold Coast
6 Essendon
7 Carlton
8 Adelaide (received from GWS in 2019)
9 North Melbourne (received from Melbourne in 2019)
10 Fremantle*
11 Geelong (mid-round concession pick received from Gold Coast in 2019)
12 Western Bulldogs
13 Geelong (received from West Coast in 2019)
14 Collingwood
15 St Kilda
16 Brisbane
17 Brisbane (received from Port Adelaide in 2019)
18 Geelong
19 Richmond

*Fremantle's first pick was adjusted due to a 264.9 deficit from 2019

ROUND TWO
20 Adelaide
21 Hawthorn (received from North Melbourne in 2019)
22 Sydney
23 Melbourne (received from Hawthorn in 2019)
24 Gold Coast
25 North Melbourne (received from Essendon in 2019)
26 Port Adelaide (received from Fremantle in 2019)
27 Carlton
28 Fremantle (received from Melbourne in 2019)
29 Adelaide (received from the Western Bulldogs in 2019)
30 West Coast
31 Port Adelaide (tied to Collingwood, on-traded by Brisbane in 2019)
32 Richmond (tied to St Kilda, on-traded by Collingwood, Fremantle in 2019)
33 Gold Coast (received from Brisbane in 2019)
34 Geelong
35 Collingwood (received from Richmond in 2019)

 

ROUND THREE
36 Western Bulldogs (received from Adelaide in 2019)
37 Collingwood (tied to North Melbourne, on-traded by GWS in 2019)
38 Brisbane (received from Sydney in 2019)
39 Port Adelaide*
40 GWS*
41 Hawthorn
42 Essendon (tied to Gold Coast, on-traded by Geelong, Adelaide in 2019)
43 Hawthorn (tied to Essendon, on-traded by Collingwood, Brisbane in 2019)
44 Adelaide (tied to Fremantle, on-traded by Sydney, St Kilda in 2019)
45 Carlton
46 GWS
47 Melbourne
48 Western Bulldogs
49 West Coast
50 Adelaide (tied to Collingwood, on-traded by Fremantle in 2019)
51 Port Adelaide (received from St Kilda in 2019)
52 Sydney (received from Brisbane in 2019)
53 Port Adelaide
54 West Coast (received from Geelong in 2019)
55 Richmond

*Greater Western Sydney's second pick was adjusted due to a 254.2 deficit from 2019 
*Port Adelaide's second pick was adjusted due to a 115.9 deficit from 2019 

ROUND FOUR
56 Sydney (received from Adelaide in 2019)
57 North Melbourne
58 St Kilda (received from Sydney in 2019)
59 Hawthorn
60 Adelaide (received from Gold Coast in 2019)
61 Essendon
62 Melbourne (received from Fremantle in 2019)
63 Melbourne (tied to Carlton, on-traded by Fremantle, Adelaide in 2019)
64 Brisbane (tied to GWS, on-traded by Port Adelaide, Adelaide in 2019)
65 North Melbourne (tied to Melbourne, on-traded by GWS, Hawthorn in 2019).
66 Hawthorn (received from Western Bulldogs in 2019)
67 Essendon (received from West Coast in 2019)
68 Greater Western Sydney (received from Collingwood in 2019)
69 Collingwood (tied to St Kilda, on-traded by Fremantle in 2019)
70 Gold Coast (received from Brisbane in 2019)
71 St Kilda (received from Port Adelaide in 2019)
72 Essendon (received from Geelong in 2019)
73 Richmond

 

ROUND FIVE
74 Adelaide
75 North Melbourne
76 Sydney
77 Hawthorn
78 Gold Coast
79 Essendon
80 Brisbane (received from Fremantle in 2019)
81 Carlton
82 GWS
83 Melbourne
84 Western Bulldogs
85 West Coast
86 Collingwood
87 St Kilda
88 Brisbane
89 Port Adelaide
90 Geelong
91 Richmond

Club-by-club draft picks

YOUR CLUB'S 2020 PICKS
Adelaide 1, 8, 20, 29, 44, 50, 60, 74
Brisbane 16, 17, 38, 64, 80, 88
Carlton 7, 27, 45, 81 
Collingwood 14, 35, 37, 69, 86
Essendon 6, 42, 61, 67, 72, 79 
Fremantle 10, 28 
Geelong 11, 13, 18, 34, 90 
Gold Coast 5, 24, 33, 70, 78 
GWS 40, 46, 68, 82 
Hawthorn 4, 21, 41, 43, 59, 66, 77 
Melbourne 23, 47, 62, 63, 83 
North Melbourne 2, 9, 25, 57, 65, 75 
Port Adelaide 26, 31, 39, 51, 53, 89  
Richmond 19, 32, 55, 73, 91 
St Kilda 15, 58, 71, 87 
Sydney 3, 22, 52, 56, 76 
West Coast 30, 49, 54, 85 
Western Bulldogs 12, 36, 48, 84 

Draft value index

ROUND ONE   ROUND TWO ROUND THREE ROUND FOUR ROUND FIVE
Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts
1. 3000 19. 948 37. 483 55. 207 73. 9
2. 2517 20. 912 38. 465 56. 194 74. -
3. 2234 21. 878 39. 446 57. 182  
4. 2034 22. 845 40. 429 58. 170  
5. 1878 23. 815 41. 412 59. 158  
6. 1751 24. 785 42. 395 60. 146  
7. 1644 25. 756 43. 378 61. 135  
8. 1551 26. 729 44. 362 62. 123  
9. 1469 27. 703 45. 347 63. 112  
10. 1395 28. 677 46. 331 64. 101  
11. 1329 29. 653 47. 316 65. 90  
12. 1268 30. 629 48. 302 66. 80  
13. 1212 31. 606 49. 287 67. 69  
14. 1161 32. 584 50. 273 68. 59  
15. 1112 33. 563 51. 259 69. 49  
16. 1067 34. 542 52. 246 70. 39  
17. 1025 35. 522 53. 233 71. 29  
18. 985 36. 502 54. 220 72. 19  

 

