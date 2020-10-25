WITH the fun and drama of the AFL Trade and Free Agency period about to begin, every club now knows its draft hand following Richmond's premiership triumph on Saturday night.
Greater Western Sydney and Geelong are set to be key players.
The Giants are without a first-round pick, but could be set to load up in the coming weeks with five players wanting to depart.
>> Check out the full draft order and club-by-club picks below
Jeremy Cameron (Geelong), Zac Williams (Carlton) and Aidan Corr (North Melbourne) are all restricted free agents on the move, meaning if the Giants opt against matching rival contracts, they will be compensated with picks from the AFL.
Williams and Corr are believed to have both been offered long-term deals on good money.
FOOTY'S MIRACLES ON DEMAND
Enjoy the most Incredible Comebacks in AFL history, showing every goal from the most significant margin until the final sirenWatch Now
Based on past examples, GWS could expect to receive pick No.9 for Williams – one pick after the original selection in the draft the Giants traded to Adelaide last year – and either a late first-round or early second-round pick for Corr.
PHANTOM FORM GUIDE Cal Twomey's latest rankings
Cameron is a different kettle of fish though.
The Giants are likely to match the Cats' offer for their star forward, forcing a trade, where they would likely ask for two first-round selections in return.
Geelong has a strong draft hand, with picks 11 (from Gold Coast), 13 (West Coast) and 18 for this year's NAB AFL Draft they could use to deal for Cameron.
Then there's Giants youngsters Jye Caldwell (Essendon) and Jackson Hately (Adelaide) that also want out.
DRAFT HUB Latest news, profiles, highlights, more
The year's free agency window runs from October 30-November 6 and the Trade Period is scheduled for November 4-12.
The NAB AFL Draft will be held during the week commencing December 7.
|
ROUND ONE
|1
|Adelaide
|2
|North Melbourne
|3
|Sydney
|4
|Hawthorn
|5
|Gold Coast
|6
|Essendon
|7
|Carlton
|8
|Adelaide (received from GWS in 2019)
|9
|North Melbourne (received from Melbourne in 2019)
|10
|Fremantle*
|11
|Geelong (mid-round concession pick received from Gold Coast in 2019)
|12
|Western Bulldogs
|13
|Geelong (received from West Coast in 2019)
|14
|Collingwood
|15
|St Kilda
|16
|Brisbane
|17
|Brisbane (received from Port Adelaide in 2019)
|18
|Geelong
|19
|Richmond
*Fremantle's first pick was adjusted due to a 264.9 deficit from 2019
|
ROUND TWO
|20
|Adelaide
|21
|Hawthorn (received from North Melbourne in 2019)
|22
|Sydney
|23
|Melbourne (received from Hawthorn in 2019)
|24
|Gold Coast
|25
|North Melbourne (received from Essendon in 2019)
|26
|Port Adelaide (received from Fremantle in 2019)
|27
|Carlton
|28
|Fremantle (received from Melbourne in 2019)
|29
|Adelaide (received from the Western Bulldogs in 2019)
|30
|West Coast
|31
|Port Adelaide (tied to Collingwood, on-traded by Brisbane in 2019)
|32
|Richmond (tied to St Kilda, on-traded by Collingwood, Fremantle in 2019)
|33
|Gold Coast (received from Brisbane in 2019)
|34
|Geelong
|35
|Collingwood (received from Richmond in 2019)
|
ROUND THREE
|36
|Western Bulldogs (received from Adelaide in 2019)
|37
|Collingwood (tied to North Melbourne, on-traded by GWS in 2019)
|38
|Brisbane (received from Sydney in 2019)
|39
|Port Adelaide*
|40
|GWS*
|41
|Hawthorn
|42
|Essendon (tied to Gold Coast, on-traded by Geelong, Adelaide in 2019)
|43
|Hawthorn (tied to Essendon, on-traded by Collingwood, Brisbane in 2019)
|44
|Adelaide (tied to Fremantle, on-traded by Sydney, St Kilda in 2019)
|45
|Carlton
|46
|GWS
|47
|Melbourne
|48
|Western Bulldogs
|49
|West Coast
|50
|Adelaide (tied to Collingwood, on-traded by Fremantle in 2019)
|51
|Port Adelaide (received from St Kilda in 2019)
|52
|Sydney (received from Brisbane in 2019)
|53
|Port Adelaide
|54
|West Coast (received from Geelong in 2019)
|55
|Richmond
*Greater Western Sydney's second pick was adjusted due to a 254.2 deficit from 2019
*Port Adelaide's second pick was adjusted due to a 115.9 deficit from 2019
|
ROUND FOUR
|56
|Sydney (received from Adelaide in 2019)
|57
|North Melbourne
|58
|St Kilda (received from Sydney in 2019)
|59
|Hawthorn
|60
|Adelaide (received from Gold Coast in 2019)
|61
|Essendon
|62
|Melbourne (received from Fremantle in 2019)
|63
|Melbourne (tied to Carlton, on-traded by Fremantle, Adelaide in 2019)
|64
|Brisbane (tied to GWS, on-traded by Port Adelaide, Adelaide in 2019)
|65
|North Melbourne (tied to Melbourne, on-traded by GWS, Hawthorn in 2019).
|66
|Hawthorn (received from Western Bulldogs in 2019)
|67
|Essendon (received from West Coast in 2019)
|68
|Greater Western Sydney (received from Collingwood in 2019)
|69
|Collingwood (tied to St Kilda, on-traded by Fremantle in 2019)
|70
|Gold Coast (received from Brisbane in 2019)
|71
|St Kilda (received from Port Adelaide in 2019)
|72
|Essendon (received from Geelong in 2019)
|73
|Richmond
|
ROUND FIVE
|74
|Adelaide
|75
|North Melbourne
|76
|Sydney
|77
|Hawthorn
|78
|Gold Coast
|79
|Essendon
|80
|Brisbane (received from Fremantle in 2019)
|81
|Carlton
|82
|GWS
|83
|Melbourne
|84
|Western Bulldogs
|85
|West Coast
|86
|Collingwood
|87
|St Kilda
|88
|Brisbane
|89
|Port Adelaide
|90
|Geelong
|91
|Richmond
Club-by-club draft picks
|
YOUR CLUB'S 2020 PICKS
|Adelaide
|1, 8, 20, 29, 44, 50, 60, 74
|Brisbane
|16, 17, 38, 64, 80, 88
|Carlton
|7, 27, 45, 81
|Collingwood
|14, 35, 37, 69, 86
|Essendon
|6, 42, 61, 67, 72, 79
|Fremantle
|10, 28
|Geelong
|11, 13, 18, 34, 90
|Gold Coast
|5, 24, 33, 70, 78
|GWS
|40, 46, 68, 82
|Hawthorn
|4, 21, 41, 43, 59, 66, 77
|Melbourne
|23, 47, 62, 63, 83
|North Melbourne
|2, 9, 25, 57, 65, 75
|Port Adelaide
|26, 31, 39, 51, 53, 89
|Richmond
|19, 32, 55, 73, 91
|St Kilda
|15, 58, 71, 87
|Sydney
|3, 22, 52, 56, 76
|West Coast
|30, 49, 54, 85
|Western Bulldogs
|12, 36, 48, 84
Draft value index
|ROUND ONE
|ROUND TWO
|ROUND THREE
|ROUND FOUR
|ROUND FIVE
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|1. 3000
|19. 948
|37. 483
|55. 207
|73. 9
|2. 2517
|20. 912
|38. 465
|56. 194
|74. -
|3. 2234
|21. 878
|39. 446
|57. 182
|4. 2034
|22. 845
|40. 429
|58. 170
|5. 1878
|23. 815
|41. 412
|59. 158
|6. 1751
|24. 785
|42. 395
|60. 146
|7. 1644
|25. 756
|43. 378
|61. 135
|8. 1551
|26. 729
|44. 362
|62. 123
|9. 1469
|27. 703
|45. 347
|63. 112
|10. 1395
|28. 677
|46. 331
|64. 101
|11. 1329
|29. 653
|47. 316
|65. 90
|12. 1268
|30. 629
|48. 302
|66. 80
|13. 1212
|31. 606
|49. 287
|67. 69
|14. 1161
|32. 584
|50. 273
|68. 59
|15. 1112
|33. 563
|51. 259
|69. 49
|16. 1067
|34. 542
|52. 246
|70. 39
|17. 1025
|35. 522
|53. 233
|71. 29
|18. 985
|36. 502
|54. 220
|72. 19