WITH the fun and drama of the AFL Trade and Free Agency period about to begin, every club now knows its draft hand following Richmond's premiership triumph on Saturday night.

Greater Western Sydney and Geelong are set to be key players.

The Giants are without a first-round pick, but could be set to load up in the coming weeks with five players wanting to depart.

Jeremy Cameron (Geelong), Zac Williams (Carlton) and Aidan Corr (North Melbourne) are all restricted free agents on the move, meaning if the Giants opt against matching rival contracts, they will be compensated with picks from the AFL.

Williams and Corr are believed to have both been offered long-term deals on good money.

Based on past examples, GWS could expect to receive pick No.9 for Williams – one pick after the original selection in the draft the Giants traded to Adelaide last year – and either a late first-round or early second-round pick for Corr.

Cameron is a different kettle of fish though.

The Giants are likely to match the Cats' offer for their star forward, forcing a trade, where they would likely ask for two first-round selections in return.

Geelong has a strong draft hand, with picks 11 (from Gold Coast), 13 (West Coast) and 18 for this year's NAB AFL Draft they could use to deal for Cameron.

Then there's Giants youngsters Jye Caldwell (Essendon) and Jackson Hately (Adelaide) that also want out.

The year's free agency window runs from October 30-November 6 and the Trade Period is scheduled for November 4-12.

The NAB AFL Draft will be held during the week commencing December 7.

ROUND ONE 1 Adelaide 2 North Melbourne 3 Sydney 4 Hawthorn 5 Gold Coast 6 Essendon 7 Carlton 8 Adelaide (received from GWS in 2019) 9 North Melbourne (received from Melbourne in 2019) 10 Fremantle* 11 Geelong (mid-round concession pick received from Gold Coast in 2019) 12 Western Bulldogs 13 Geelong (received from West Coast in 2019) 14 Collingwood 15 St Kilda 16 Brisbane 17 Brisbane (received from Port Adelaide in 2019) 18 Geelong 19 Richmond

*Fremantle's first pick was adjusted due to a 264.9 deficit from 2019

ROUND TWO 20 Adelaide 21 Hawthorn (received from North Melbourne in 2019) 22 Sydney 23 Melbourne (received from Hawthorn in 2019) 24 Gold Coast 25 North Melbourne (received from Essendon in 2019) 26 Port Adelaide (received from Fremantle in 2019) 27 Carlton 28 Fremantle (received from Melbourne in 2019) 29 Adelaide (received from the Western Bulldogs in 2019) 30 West Coast 31 Port Adelaide (tied to Collingwood, on-traded by Brisbane in 2019) 32 Richmond (tied to St Kilda, on-traded by Collingwood, Fremantle in 2019) 33 Gold Coast (received from Brisbane in 2019) 34 Geelong 35 Collingwood (received from Richmond in 2019)

ROUND THREE 36 Western Bulldogs (received from Adelaide in 2019) 37 Collingwood (tied to North Melbourne, on-traded by GWS in 2019) 38 Brisbane (received from Sydney in 2019) 39 Port Adelaide* 40 GWS* 41 Hawthorn 42 Essendon (tied to Gold Coast, on-traded by Geelong, Adelaide in 2019) 43 Hawthorn (tied to Essendon, on-traded by Collingwood, Brisbane in 2019) 44 Adelaide (tied to Fremantle, on-traded by Sydney, St Kilda in 2019) 45 Carlton 46 GWS 47 Melbourne 48 Western Bulldogs 49 West Coast 50 Adelaide (tied to Collingwood, on-traded by Fremantle in 2019) 51 Port Adelaide (received from St Kilda in 2019) 52 Sydney (received from Brisbane in 2019) 53 Port Adelaide 54 West Coast (received from Geelong in 2019) 55 Richmond

*Greater Western Sydney's second pick was adjusted due to a 254.2 deficit from 2019

*Port Adelaide's second pick was adjusted due to a 115.9 deficit from 2019

ROUND FOUR 56 Sydney (received from Adelaide in 2019) 57 North Melbourne 58 St Kilda (received from Sydney in 2019) 59 Hawthorn 60 Adelaide (received from Gold Coast in 2019) 61 Essendon 62 Melbourne (received from Fremantle in 2019) 63 Melbourne (tied to Carlton, on-traded by Fremantle, Adelaide in 2019) 64 Brisbane (tied to GWS, on-traded by Port Adelaide, Adelaide in 2019) 65 North Melbourne (tied to Melbourne, on-traded by GWS, Hawthorn in 2019). 66 Hawthorn (received from Western Bulldogs in 2019) 67 Essendon (received from West Coast in 2019) 68 Greater Western Sydney (received from Collingwood in 2019) 69 Collingwood (tied to St Kilda, on-traded by Fremantle in 2019) 70 Gold Coast (received from Brisbane in 2019) 71 St Kilda (received from Port Adelaide in 2019) 72 Essendon (received from Geelong in 2019) 73 Richmond

ROUND FIVE 74 Adelaide 75 North Melbourne 76 Sydney 77 Hawthorn 78 Gold Coast 79 Essendon 80 Brisbane (received from Fremantle in 2019) 81 Carlton 82 GWS 83 Melbourne 84 Western Bulldogs 85 West Coast 86 Collingwood 87 St Kilda 88 Brisbane 89 Port Adelaide 90 Geelong 91 Richmond

Club-by-club draft picks

YOUR CLUB'S 2020 PICKS Adelaide 1, 8, 20, 29, 44, 50, 60, 74 Brisbane 16, 17, 38, 64, 80, 88 Carlton 7, 27, 45, 81 Collingwood 14, 35, 37, 69, 86 Essendon 6, 42, 61, 67, 72, 79 Fremantle 10, 28 Geelong 11, 13, 18, 34, 90 Gold Coast 5, 24, 33, 70, 78 GWS 40, 46, 68, 82 Hawthorn 4, 21, 41, 43, 59, 66, 77 Melbourne 23, 47, 62, 63, 83 North Melbourne 2, 9, 25, 57, 65, 75 Port Adelaide 26, 31, 39, 51, 53, 89 Richmond 19, 32, 55, 73, 91 St Kilda 15, 58, 71, 87 Sydney 3, 22, 52, 56, 76 West Coast 30, 49, 54, 85 Western Bulldogs 12, 36, 48, 84

