GEELONG has notched its first win of the night with flying wingman Jordan Clark taking out the Colgate AFL Grand Final Sprint at the Gabba.

Clark narrowly won the 100m dash from St Kilda's Bradley Hill and Port Adelaide youngster Xavier Duursma.

Colgate will make a $5000 donation to Ladder, an AFL player-led charity tackling youth homelessness.

Staged at quarter-time of the Toyota AFL Grand Final, Hill got out quickly and led for the first half of the race before Clark mowed him down in the dying stages to break the finishing tape first.

Gold Coast's Ben Ainsworth and Richmond's Bigoa Nyuon were not far behind.