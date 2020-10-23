GRAND FINAL EDITION: Get your AFL Record ... for free

IT'S DOWN to this ... and your beloved AFL Record is flexing its Grand Final muscle.

While the full Grand Final AFL Record (presented by Karcher) was on sale in newsagents, Coles and Coles Express across Victoria from Monday, it will be on sale in all other states from Thursday. You can also download a free version of it on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App right here.

The Grand Final AFL Record will also be found at the Gabba on Saturday where footy fans can buy it for just $10.

So what's happening in our world?

>> Here are the AFL Record Editor's notes for the Grand Final:

The footy spotlight will be shining on the Gabba as Richmond and Geelong fight it out for this year's premiership.

And the Grand Final edition of the AFL Record has every aspect of the big clash covered – including the latest stats, a comprehensive match preview and analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the Tigers and the Cats, plus a round-by-round review of an extraordinary 2020 season.

Don't miss the Karcher Quiz, Answer Man with our stats experts and team lists for the biggest game of the year.

>> CHECK IT OUT BELOW OR TAP HERE FOR YOUR DIGITAL VERSION