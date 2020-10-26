UNHERALDED defender Jayden Short has won Richmond's best and fairest in a shock result at the Jack Dyer Medal count on Monday night.

Just two days after finishing second in the Norm Smith, the 24-year-old Short polled 53 votes to see off champion teammate Dustin Martin to win the count by three.

The ever-reliable Nick Vlastuin finished third with 49 votes.

After a breakout season in the midfield, the electric Shai Bolton finished fourth with 44 votes, with dependable winger Kamdyn McIntosh (43) rounding out the top five.

It's an incredible rise through the ranks for Short, winning a best and fairest in a premiership year after joining the club through the rookie list at the end of 2014.

The rebounding defender had an outstanding season this year, averaging 19.1 disposals, 5.4 marks, 4.5 rebound 50s and 480m gained across his 21 matches.

All players competed under difficult circumstances this season, but it was even tougher for Short, whose father Greg passed away at the start of the year.

I left my mum and my sister at home, having just lost my old man, and that's pretty tough in itself - Jayden Short

"2020 started pretty shit for me, I lost my old man and I didn't know what was going to happen this year," Short said.

"To win this, it's an amazing feeling and a little bit of recognition for the hard work I've put in along the way. I love this club and I love this group and the coaches.

"I want to say thanks to my mum, my sister and my girlfriend, they're doing it tough in Melbourne at the moment. I left my mum and my sister at home, having just lost my old man, and that's pretty tough in itself."

Back in 2018, Short had told AFL.com.au he owed his excellent kicking skills to the time he had spent with his dad as a kid.

"Kicking is something you do every day, but I think it spurs back to when my dad had me in the front yard kicking left and right foot every day," Short said.

The Jack Dyer Medal top five with the 2020 premiership cup. Picture: richmondfc.com.au

"I'd do one left, one right, for hours on end until dinner was ready. It's all I wanted to do."

Short also led the entire competition in average metres gained, as well as total kicks and total bounces.

His previous best result in a Jack Dyer count was ninth in 2018.

Voting system: All players receive a rating from 0-5 from the club's match committee, taking into account their "offensive, defensive and contest impacts on the game".

2020 Jack Dyer Medal Top 10

1. Jayden Short 53 votes

2. Dustin Martin 50

3. Nick Vlastuin 49

4. Shai Bolton 44

5. Kamdyn McIntosh 43

6. Liam Baker 42

7. Dylan Grimes 41

8. Noah Balta 40

9. Kane Lambert 39

10. Trent Cotchin 37