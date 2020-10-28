NORTH Melbourne's Luke McDonald has capped his career-best season by claiming his first best and fairest.

The father-son Kangaroo dominated the voting in the Syd Barker medal, claiming 183 votes ahead of young gun Jy Simpkin (140) and midfielder Jed Anderson (138).

WHO'S MOVING? All the latest trade and contract news

The 25-year-old McDonald grew into his role as a tagging midfielder earlier this season, including shutting down the likes of Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli and Essendon's Dylan Shiel, as well as setting up the game for North as a rebounding backman.

Into his seventh season at the club, the son of former Kangaroos forward Donald McDonald averaged 20 disposals and ranked sixth in the AFL for rebound 50s.

ON DEMAND NOW Keep up to date with all the latest trade news with AFL.com.au's expert team of reporters on Trade Desk Watch Now

McDonald also took home the best clubman and 'Shinboner of the year' awards, while Bailey Scott was named the Roos' best young player.

Simpkin's placing showed how highly the Roos value the 22-year-old’s role in the club's future, while the out-of-contract Anderson placed third ahead of veteran ruckman Todd Goldstein.

OFFICIAL DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks ahead of the Trade Period

Midfielder Trent Dumont rounded out the top-five in the club's best and fairest in North Melbourne's 17th-placed finish in 2020.

Top 10 Syd Barker Medal

1 Luke McDonald – 183 votes

2 Jy Simpkin - 140

3 Jed Anderson - 138

4 Todd Goldstein - 131

5 Trent Dumont - 128

6 Robbie Tarrant - 93

7 Josh Walker - 92

8 Shaun Higgins - 88

9 Ben McKay - 75

10 Cameron Zurhaar – 70