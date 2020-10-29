THIRTY Victorian prospects will test at their state NAB AFL Draft Combine this Saturday in a fillip for the draft hopefuls after having their under-18 season wiped out.

The Vic Metro Combine will take place at the Holden Centre on Saturday with the players split into four groups across the day.

They will test in the vertical jump, 20m sprint and 2km time trial, with six Vic Country players, including potential No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, also involved in the testing.

Vic Country held its testing last week but players who were based in metropolitan Melbourne for school were unable to attend due to the COVID-19 restrictions in Victoria.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard No.1 contender Ugle-Hagan in action Watch the potential No.1 pick in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in action

Richmond father-son prospect Maurice Rioli Jr, who was due to play for the Oakleigh Chargers in the NAB League this year but is originally from the Northern Territory, will also take part in the testing.

Among the highly rated Vic Metro prospects to test will be Will Phillips, Finlay Macrae and Archie Perkins, who all shape as first-round picks at December's draft.

It will be an important indicator for recruiters on how the draftees have handled a season without any games after the second wave of the pandemic saw competitions cancelled throughout the state.

The Combine will be staged as a private event with spectators not able to attend.

Vic Metro NAB AFL Draft Combine list

Group one

Jake Bowey

Lachlan Carrigan

Luke Cleary

Eddie Ford

Max Heath

Max Holmes

Archie Perkins

Fraser Rosman

Group two

Matthew Allison

Cody Brand

Joshua Clarke

Connor Downie

Campbell Edwardes

Zavier Maher

Corey Preston

Harry Sharp

Group three

Sam Berry

William Bravo

Nikolas Cox

Clayton Gay

Liam Kolar

Ewan MacPherson

Liam McMahon

Group four

Bailey Laurie

Finlay Macrae

Reef McInnes

Will Phillips

Conor Stone

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Maurice Rioli Jr