THIRTY Victorian prospects will test at their state NAB AFL Draft Combine this Saturday in a fillip for the draft hopefuls after having their under-18 season wiped out.
The Vic Metro Combine will take place at the Holden Centre on Saturday with the players split into four groups across the day.
They will test in the vertical jump, 20m sprint and 2km time trial, with six Vic Country players, including potential No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, also involved in the testing.
Vic Country held its testing last week but players who were based in metropolitan Melbourne for school were unable to attend due to the COVID-19 restrictions in Victoria.
Richmond father-son prospect Maurice Rioli Jr, who was due to play for the Oakleigh Chargers in the NAB League this year but is originally from the Northern Territory, will also take part in the testing.
Among the highly rated Vic Metro prospects to test will be Will Phillips, Finlay Macrae and Archie Perkins, who all shape as first-round picks at December's draft.
It will be an important indicator for recruiters on how the draftees have handled a season without any games after the second wave of the pandemic saw competitions cancelled throughout the state.
The Combine will be staged as a private event with spectators not able to attend.
Vic Metro NAB AFL Draft Combine list
Group one
Jake Bowey
Lachlan Carrigan
Luke Cleary
Eddie Ford
Max Heath
Max Holmes
Archie Perkins
Fraser Rosman
Group two
Matthew Allison
Cody Brand
Joshua Clarke
Connor Downie
Campbell Edwardes
Zavier Maher
Corey Preston
Harry Sharp
Group three
Sam Berry
William Bravo
Nikolas Cox
Clayton Gay
Liam Kolar
Ewan MacPherson
Liam McMahon
Group four
Bailey Laurie
Finlay Macrae
Reef McInnes
Will Phillips
Conor Stone
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
Maurice Rioli Jr