BRAD Crouch is officially a St Kilda player after Adelaide opted not to match the Saints' bid for the midfielder on Wednesday afternoon.

The Saints lodged paperwork on Sunday afternoon to acquire the restricted free agent on a deal up to five years worth approximately $600,000-$650,000 per season.

However, under free agency rules, the Crows decided not to match the Saints' deal inside the three-day allotted window, and it will see Crouch join the Saints.

Adelaide will receive a second-round compensation pick (currently No.23) in return.

Crouch will bolster a Saints midfield that already includes Jack Steele, Seb Ross, Dan Hannebery, Zak Jones and Jade Gresham.

However, the 26-year-old will be ruled out for the first two matches of 2021 after he was suspended for being caught with an illicit substance in September.

The Crows had been promising to match the Saints' bid if it didn't net them a first-round pick (currently No.2).

However, they decided to let Crouch walk after the Saints dug their heels in on retaining their first pick this year (No.17) and also next year's first selection under any trade scenario.

By accepting pick No.23, it leaves the Crows with a current hand included picks one, nine, 22, 23, 33, 40, 50 and 56.