JYE CALDWELL has officially joined Essendon on what is thought to be a lucrative deal.
The highly rated Caldwell, who was out of contract, informed the Giants that he wished to seek a move back to his home state of Victoria on October 22.
Essendon sent pick No.29 and its future second-round selection to GWS in exchange for Caldwell, pick No.44 and No.74.
It's understood Essendon edged out St Kilda for the 20-year-old's services.
Caldwell played nine games this season to take his career tally to 11 across two years at the Giants.
He was regarded as one of the best midfielders in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft but slipped to pick No.11 after multiple hamstring setbacks.
