It's official! Tom Hickey will be a Swan in 2021. Picture: AFL Media

SYDNEY has boosted its ruck stocks with the acquisition of Tom Hickey.

The Swans handed West Coast a third-round pick (currently No.58), a fourth-round pick (currently No.62), a future second-round selection (tied to Port Adelaide) and a future third-round selection for the experienced 29-year-old, a second-round pick (currently No.34) and a third-round pick (currently No.60).

WHO'S MOVING? All the latest trade and contract news

Hickey and Cal Sinclair look set to lead the Swans' ruck division in 2021 with Sam Naismith sidelined with a knee injury.

TURN IT ON Listen to Trade Radio and keep up to date with all the latest news as it happens, plus follow our live blog FROM 7am-7pm AEDT

Hickey played 23 games in his two seasons at West Coast, but only managed three this year as Nic Naitanui returned to full fitness and Oscar Allen was preferred as back-up.

He will now join his fourth club after earlier playing six years at St Kilda and two at Gold Coast.

Swans executive general manager of football Charlie Gardiner was thrilled to bolster the club's ruck stocks.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

"We’re excited to have secured Tom from West Coast as we think he is a great addition to our ruck group and we had targeted this as a priority during this year’s trade period," Gardiner said.

"Once Tom indicated a desire to return to the east coast to be closer to his family, we were very keen to get him to our club. We worked collaboratively with the West Coast Eagles to reach a mutually favourable outcome.

"Tom is a proven performer in the ruck at AFL level with a career spanning over 100 games across 10 seasons and we look forward to welcoming Tom, his wife Chloe and son Lou to Sydney."