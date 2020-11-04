Tune in for the latest episode of Road to the Draft with Nat Edwards and Callum Twomey. Picture: AFL Media

IT WAS the question that had Tanner Bruhn stumped – almost literally.

The likely top-10 pick at this year's NAB AFL Draft has chatted to clubs throughout this unprecedented season for Victorian draft hopefuls.

Tanner Bruhn during the 2020 NAB AFL Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

But, as he explains on this week's Road to the Draft podcast, one question from a club caught him by surprise.

DRAFT HUB Latest news, profiles, highlights, more

The classy midfielder shapes as one of the earliest picks at December's draft and joined hosts Callum Twomey and Nat Edwards to discuss his season, the silver living to his year on the sidelines and the AFL players he has sought advice from throughout 2020.

This week's episode guide…

1:25 – A full wrap of the recent Vic Metro NAB AFL Draft Combine.

7:50 – Geelong Falcons midfielder Tanner Bruhn joins the podcast to discuss 2020 from a Victorian draftee's perspective.

10:20 – How Bruhn has kept focused throughout the abandoned NAB League season and his goals in that period.

13:15 – The gun West Coast midfielder Bruhn has tried to model his game on.

17:30 – An insight into the interview process and the club that threw a curly question at Bruhn.

23:15 – Who should Adelaide draft with the No.1 pick? Cal gives his views.

26:45 – The key forward who could shoot up the draft board in the coming weeks.

27:45 – How this year's draft night event could look.

32:05 – What should Essendon's focus be in this year's draft period?