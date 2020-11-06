GEELONG'S home ground at GMHBA Stadium will be able to hold more than 40,000 fans after the Victorian Government committed $40 million to complete the redevelopment.

The latest boost is in addition to the $102 million previously announced by the government, bringing the total spend on Stage 5 of the project to $142 million.

ALL-AUSTRALIAN TEAM Check out who made the cut

The works will include a new two-tier grandstand that will hold 14,000, replacing the Ford Stand and the Ablett Terrace. New administrations offices, a function room and technology upgrades including public wi-fi and LED signage will also be built.

AFL ON DEMAND: START WATCHING NOW Short films, docos, heaps more ... A free entertainment destination with a stack of AFL content Watch Now

While the Cats will be a major beneficiary of the redeveloped stadium, other sports including cricket and soccer will also reap the rewards of the modern facilities.

The latest stage of the redevelopment comes after the Brownlow Stand was completed 2017, taking the stadium's capacity to its current 36,000.

Geelong's Kate Darby celebrates the Cats' inaugural AFLW win at GMHBA Stadium in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

The Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Martin Pakula, said the project would deliver benefits for sports fans now and "for generations to come".

"With new and improved facilities and a bigger capacity, the stadium will continue to attract A-grade sport and entertainment to Geelong and ensure that the city's name is known around the globe."

Kardinia Park Stadium Trust chairman Stephen Gough said the investment would ensure the precinct retained its status as Australia's best regional stadium.