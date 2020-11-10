The Crows and the Demons have exchanged draft picks. Picture: AFL Media

MELBOURNE has executed a pick swap with Adelaide which could help unlock a deal to land North Melbourne's Ben Brown.

AFL.com.au understands the Crows have sent a second-round pick (currently No.33) and a third-round pick (currently No.50) to the Demons in exchange for their future second-round and future fourth-round selections.

It will leave the Demons with picks 26, 33, 43, 50, 68 and 69 in this year's NAB AFL Draft.

Demons head of football Josh Mahoney told Trade Radio last week a first-round pick hadn't been discussed with the Roos for Brown's move across town.

However, a combination of pick 26 and another selection could help clinch the deal.

The Demons will also be awaiting a selection from Greater Western Sydney for departing No.2 ruckman Braydon Preuss.

Plus, Mitch Hannan will cross to the Western Bulldogs for a future selection as the Dogs are reluctant to part with picks this year's draft given they will need points to match an early bid for Next Generation Academy prospect Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.

After the pick swap it will leave the Crows with picks one, nine, 22, 23, 56, 66 and 80 in this year's draft.

They are also one of the clubs hoping to get their hands on the Dogs' pick 14 which has been placed on the table to avoid being used at the draft and being absorbed early in the matching of the bid for Ugle-Hagan.

"These picks this year give us some flexibility with upcoming potential trades, or again to improve this year’s draft position," Melbourne general manager of football Josh Mahoney told melbournefc.com.au.