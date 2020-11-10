COLLINGWOOD midfielder Adam Treloar has met with the Western Bulldogs as he works through a potential exit from Collingwood.

It is understood Treloar met with key Dogs officials on Tuesday before being put through a medical screening.

The Dogs had been desperate to speak to Treloar for several days before he finally relented on their wish.

While Treloar won't be part of any three-way trade with Dunkley to move to Essendon, the Dogs are preparing for all scenarios should they lose their midfielder to the Bombers.

The Bulldogs have softened their original stance of not entertaining any offers for Dunkley, to conceding they would be open to working through scenarios with the Bombers but only for the right price.

A Dunkley departure would free up salary cap space for the Dogs to target Treloar, with rival clubs believing the Pies are willing to pay a portion of the midfielder's remaining contract.

Treloar, 27, has five years left on his deal, worth about $4.5 million, but has been asked to explore a trade that would help free up salary cap room at Collingwood.

While Treloar has been steadfast in his desire to stay at Collingwood in recent weeks despite a turbulent relationship with club officials, his decision to meet with the Dogs has given an indication he will at least contemplate a move.

As a contracted player, Treloar is also considering the option of remaining at the Pies for another 12 months, giving him more time to consider through his long-term future.

That would allow him a full season to canvass his options, meet with suitors and also work through plans for his family.

It is believed the money on his 2021 deal carries the least of the remaining five years in the contract he pushed back to help the club with salary cap trouble through 2019-2020.

Collingwood's Adam Treloar and Kim Ravaillion at the 2019 Brownlow Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

Treloar's fiancé, Kim Ravaillion, will take up a one-year contract to play Super Netball with the Queensland Firebirds next year after recently giving birth to the couple's first child.

However, Treloar has consistently told clubs he is settled in Victoria and wants a club that can deliver success.

Hawthorn has indicated it is "unlikely" to pursue Treloar, St Kilda has all but pulled out, while Carlton is understood to not be in a position to entertain a move for him.