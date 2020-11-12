ONE OF the architects of Brisbane's recent rise is on a shortlist to become North Melbourne's next coach.

David Noble, the Lions' head of football and right-hand man of coach Chris Fagan, is believed to have reached the next stage in the Roos' search for Rhyce Shaw's successor.

WANTED Senior AFL coach with experience, Arden St, North Melbourne

The Roos have refused to comment on their coach hunt and have been forced to wade through the 2020 player exchange period without being able to reveal to respective players, including Collingwood's Jaidyn Stephenson, as to the identity of their targets.

The Roos remain confident of prising Stephenson out of the Pies on a long-term deal before Thursday's 7.30pm AEDT deadline.

It is believed St Kilda great and Collingwood senior assistant Robert Harvey and Brisbane champion and Port Adelaide senior assistant Michael Voss have been considered by North Melbourne

Interestingly, Noble was a potential candidate for the vacant North Melbourne chief executive position 12 months ago – which underlines his well-rounded experience in football.

He was also part of the sub-committee that appointed Fagan as Lions coach at the end of 2016 and has followed a similar career path to Fagan from state league coaching and key AFL club administration roles.

While Noble, 53, told Trade Radio last month he was headed on the path for a chief executive role at the Lions, he refused to completely rule out the possibility of taking a senior coaching role.