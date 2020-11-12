It's official! Nick Hind will be a Bomber in 2021. Picture: AFL Media

ESSENDON has secured speedster Nick Hind from St Kilda two years after he was plucked from the Bombers' VFL team.

The 26-year-old played 21 games for the Saints in two seasons after being recruited with pick No.54 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft.

A gun VFL half-back, he made his mark at the Saints as a small forward but was facing a significant challenge to earn selection in 2021.

St Kilda traded Hind and pick No.77 (at the time of trade) to Essendon for picks 67 and 74.

The Saints secured Jack Higgins from Richmond on Thursday, with the former Tiger brought in as a forward who can rotate through the midfield if needed.

Former Tiger Dan Butler has also cemented his spot in the Saints' forward line, while Jack Lonie is likely to sign a one-year deal after failing to secure a two-year contract elsewhere.

At Essendon, Hind shapes as a speedy forward-line replacement for departing Bomber Orazio Fantasia.

The Bombers have also lost quick pair Adam Saad and Conor McKenna, meaning Hind could be used at half-back if needed.

Out of contract with the Saints, he kicked six goals in 10 games in 2020 but was dropped on the eve of the finals.