Maurice Rioli jnr in action for NT Thunder in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

MAURICE Rioli Jnr will take a step towards becoming a Richmond player when the club lodges paperwork for the prospective father-son recruit with the AFL within the next week.

Reports the paperwork has already been lodged are incorrect but the Tigers on Tuesday confirmed to AAP the next step in the process is a mere formality.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

They have until November 25 to file relevant forms with the AFL and stake their claim to Rioli Jnr before the NAB AFL Draft in December.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Richmond father-son prospect dazzles with four goals Maurice Rioli jnr's starring performance for St Mary's in the Northern Territory Football League semi-final

Rioli Jnr, the son of late former Richmond and South Fremantle champion Maurice Rioli, has the option to join one of three AFL clubs or enter the draft unattached.

The 18-year-old can pick the Tigers or Fremantle under the father-son rule, or Essendon via their Next Generation Academy.

PHANTOM FORM GUIDE Cal Twomey's latest rankings

Rioli Jnr has made no secret of his desire to play for Richmond and will almost certainly join cousin Daniel Rioli at the Tigers.

FOOTY'S MIRACLES ON DEMAND Enjoy the most Incredible Comebacks in AFL history, showing every goal from the most significant margin until the final siren Watch Now

Daniel Rioli is already a three-time premiership player.

Rival clubs will still be able to bid on Rioli Jnr at the draft but Richmond will have the option to match those bids to secure the skilful small forward.

Originally from the Tiwi Islands, Rioli Jnr has been living in Melbourne, where he won a scholarship to attend Scotch College.