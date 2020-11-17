SYDNEY'S Tom Papley has opened up about his father's mental health issues that drove him to seek a trade to Carlton in 2019.

At that stage the dynamic small forward had four years remaining on his deal with the Swans, but wanted to be closer to his family.

Speaking on the Dyl and Friends podcast, Papley revealed his father had bipolar and had an "episode" earlier in 2019 that made him reconsider his future.

"During the year I went home and had a few beers with the old man and we ended up having an argument," Papley said.

"He's actually got bipolar, and that (argument) turned into an episode.

"I felt that bit of guilt and at the end of the day I wanted to be back home … and you want to help mum and be there for your brother and sister.

"I felt it was my fault a bit. I just wanted to be home and that's it.

"I kept it inside and didn't tell anyone. That's the biggest thing, to speak about it."

Papley said his father had been in "mental homes" as he grew up, but it wasn't until his teenage years that he really understood why.

The 24-year-old said his father was now going well and both had learnt plenty from the experience.

Papley is an ambassador for mental health and wellbeing organisation Mindfull Aus, which took on even more significance after his friend Tyson Bale committed suicide this year.

"It's the first time I've told my mates," he said.

"My old man is flying and he's happy to talk about it."