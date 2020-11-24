Josh Dunkley and Luke Beveridge celebrate a round15 victory over Geelong at Marvel Stadium in June, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has revealed his "huge surprise" after learning of Josh Dunkley's trade request, but expects the versatile onballer to slot comfortably back into the team next season.

Dunkley publicly declared he wanted more guaranteed midfield time elsewhere and nominated Essendon as his club of choice during the recent AFL Trade Period.

But the Dogs were steadfast in their demand for two first-round draft picks in return for the contracted 23-year-old, and a deal was not reached before the November 12 deadline.

Beveridge caught up with Dunkley last week to clear the air and said the trade request was now water under the bridge.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard I let the dust settle: Dunkley on Bevo catch-up after failed trade move Josh Dunkley speaks publicly for the first time since the end of the 2020 AFL Trade Period

"All that matters to me and to our club is that he's with us," Beveridge told SEN radio on Wednesday.

"If we delve into the whys and the wherefores, it's not going to help us settle him again and bridge him into the future.

TRADE PERIOD VERDICT We rank your club from worst to best

"If there is any tension there as far as what he feels is something that affects him, then we need to discuss it, but he reassures me that things are fine."

The Bulldogs secured gun onballer Adam Treloar from Collingwood during the Trade Period, adding to their midfield depth.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Buzzer beater: How the Dogs got Treloar and kept Dunkley Western Bulldogs list and recruiting manager Sam Power tells Trade Radio how the club nabbed Adam Treloar from Collingwood, and managed to retain Josh Dunkley

It will only increase the pressure for spots that Dunkley, who is contracted for two more seasons, was concerned about.

"We've got a significant amount of inside mids who are candidates to play," Beveridge said.

"Some of those boys can play forward and on wings and even at half-back, depending on performance and where you want to place them.

YOUR BEST 22 IN 2021 Who makes it, who's unlucky?

"The other thing with that mix of ours is we've still got some long-term things on our mind."

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 13: Kim Ravaiollion (wife to Adam Treloar) and Georgie Treloar (daughter) look on while Adam Treloar of the Bulldogs poses for a photo during the Western Bulldogs media opportunity at Whitten Oval on November 13, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos)

One of those considerations is the longevity of Tom Liberatore, who Beveridge hopes can play for at least another two years.

But the coach concedes he won't know when the "time bomb" will go off for the 28-year-old, who has endured a string of serious knee injuries.

Beveridge also declared the ongoing list management period has been "as intense as they come" due to a series of AFL-enforced changes, including reductions in playing list sizes and the salary cap.

LIST FLEXIBILITY New rule tweak provides relief for clubs

It has come on the end of a difficult year in which clubs were forced to make significant numbers of staff redundant as part of league-wide cost-cutting measures.